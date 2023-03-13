Il advisefor those who cannot fall asleep, is to drink a solution prepared with apple cider vinegar and honey before getting under the sheets as it, rich in potassium, or a substance that acts on the brain, easily manages to reduce stress. To confirm this, one thought about it American research who tested this well-known action of apple cider vinegar on some volunteer subjects: each participant in the research drank two tablespoons before going to bed and the results were positive.

What benefits does apple cider vinegar have on our health?

This drink is very good for the eyes and ears as it coIt contains substances considered really important for the health and proper functioning of the eyes. It is even able to help againstthe meal (the flow from the ears) which occurs due to the lack of mineral salts.

L’apple cider vinegar it is also ideal for the mind and for the memory managing to supply, thanks to a good balanced dose of amino acids and mineral salts, the vital processes of our body thus delaying their decay. But that’s not all because it also turns out to be excellent digestive in case of too heavy and abundant meals.