Since ancient times, the mandarin has been one of the main forms of citrus available to the human species, who for a long time considered it an important food both as such but also from an “aesthetic” and medicinal point of view. Today we know that it is one of the main exponents of the Rutaceae family, originally from China, often also used in low-calorie nutritional fields. But what happens if a tangerine is eaten as soon as you wake up?

Here’s what happens if you eat a tangerine as soon as you wake up

The content of the mandarin tends to be “beneficial” as, like most other citrus fruits, it is in possession of numerous types of nourishing agents that are very useful for the body.

They are particularly rich in water, mineral salts and vitamins, in addition to the famous C, which distinguishes all citrus fruits, also P, which can help fight water retention and promote diuresis.

Among the “main” mineral salts, calcium, potassium and fibers stand out, essential for the bones and for the intestines and regulate blood pressure, all extremely useful things both for a “conservative” aspect of the immune system but which also contribute to having an immediate effect.

Consuming a tangerine as soon as you wake up guarantees an improvement in the absorption of the substances just mentioned, as in the initial stages of the day the body is more receptive and is more inclined to absorb nutrients.

Given the moderate acidity of the mandarin, it may be a good idea to accompany it with something else, for example bread or a dessert so as to contribute to the sense of satiety which is however present among the properties of the fruit (being made up of about 85% of its own water weight).

But be careful not to overdo the quantities, as each mandarin brings an average quantity of calories (between 70 and 80) per 100 grams of product, not much but given the conformation of the same, the limit for breakfast should not exceed a couple .