Apples are one of the best known and most consumed fruits in the world. The so-called saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” is the typical phrase that we have always heard since we were children. Indeed, eating an apple a day can bring enormous benefits to the body.

The apple contains a lot of vitamin C and is full of polyphenols that strengthen the immune system and prevent the onset of tumors and other age-related diseases. The apple enjoys excellent quantities of pectin which decreases the need to take sugar. Being full of fibers and vitamins, especially if eaten with the peel, it increases the sense of satiety and decreases nervous hunger. Additionally, it boosts diuresis by participating in faster weight change.

The pectin found in apples in excellent quantities, combined with the antioxidant polyphenols, is capable of decreasing the need for insulin and the risk of diabetes. According to a study published in The Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, the apples that would best respond to the reduction in insulin requirements are Annurca apples, red apples with a crunchy, acidic and firm pulp. Annurca apples are also ideal for reducing cholesterol levels. Apples are an excellent natural antidote against problems such as constipation, gastritis, stomach pain, diarrhea.

The pectin enclosed in apples defends the walls of the stomach when it is irritated. Furthermore, if consumed cooked, they help those suffering from constipation. Apples are full of antioxidants, vitamins, polyphenols that hinder the aging of skin cells, fight acne and impurities, strengthen capillaries, counteract skin redness, stimulate collagen production and inhibit the formation of spots. Malic acid is extracted from apples, an alpha-hydroxy acid used in cosmetics for anti-acne, exfoliating and lightening products. An apple a day is good for your health, but the important thing is not to overdo it.

For a balanced diet, you should eat two or three servings of fruit a day. Evaluating that a portion of fruit is about 150 grams, it is recommended to eat a maximum of 2 apples a day. Finally, experience digestive problems and there may be increases in blood sugar measurements, resulting in overlaps with diabetes medications.

