Bresaola is one of the most common cured meats in Italy, given that it is very lean and light and therefore very often it is also used in diets or for those who want to keep fit. It is a cured meat that is very good for our body and has excellent beneficial properties and a reduced fat content. But obviously you have to eat it in the right quantities otherwise it could hurt.

Its name derives from the brase, or the braziers of Valtellina. One of the best known is obviously that of Valtellina IGP, the most famous in Italy, but there are also others. Bresaola Valtellinese is made with the meat of the zebu, that is a humpbacked bovine originally from Asia and Africa, but raised in Italy. It is made up of different cuts of the thigh of a maximum 24 year old bovine. Are used the underside, the walnut, the magatello and the tip of the hip.

Here’s what happens if you eat bresaola every day: “be careful”

As we have said before, bresaola must be eaten in moderate quantities for various reasons that we are going to see. First of all, it is rich in salt and cholesterol and therefore in excessive quantities it can be bad for the heart. It must be said, however, that on the internet, some people claim that it lowers bad cholesterol. This is because it contains a lot of vitamin B3 or even niacin, which helps prevent cardiovascular disease. But there is no scientific proof. So in any case, being a sausage could negatively affect cholesterol levels.

Also, being a processed red meat, it can increase your risk of developing certain cancers depending on how much and how often you eat it. In general, 100 grams of bresaola provide 150 Kcal. It also contains 32 grams of protein, sodium, potassium and phosphorus. So if eaten in small quantities and infrequently it is a sausage that is good for our body. In any case, it is still best to discuss it with your doctor, especially if you follow a specific meal plan.