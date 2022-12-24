Il miele it is our excellent golden nectar, very rich in active ingredients and tasty on the palate, which has many benefits for our body. It is a wonderful gift of nature since it is produced by bees in a completely natural way. Honey, in addition to helping us fight it stressit even helps us sleep better and in this article we will try to find out the reasons for all these benefits together.

As we have already said before, honey is particularly rich in beneficial properties for our body and is considered a real honey antibacterial par excellence and an excellent natural anti-inflammatory, emollient and decongestant, perfect above all for fighting fungi and bacteria and fighting pharyngitis and stress. Honey taken before going to sleep, even if not everyone is aware of it, has very positive effects on our sleep. It can (indeed, must) also become an excellent one habit, as an important food that possesses such beneficial properties; promotes good body relaxation that goes hand in hand with sleep.

A tip is to take a spoonful of miele before going to bed. But we will tell you more, this habit could even make us lose those annoying excess kilos and after various studies, expert doctors have shown that ingesting small doses of honey reduces the desire to take even more sugars, thus even favoring the elimination of extra fat. If you suffer from insomnia then this article may be the ideal solution. Before you put yourself in read, honey stimulates the release ofinsulinproducing serotonin. In this way, our sleep will be well rested and relaxing.

So this is certainly a small and simple help in case of annoying insomnia since it even helps us to relieve the anxiety condition, calming us down considerably and in a completely natural way and making us relax more during the night. It is also an excellent natural remedy that is very useful even for the little ones. But it doesn’t end here: a further tip to take on our beloved in the best possible way miele in the evening, it lies in being able to dissolve it in a nice herbal tea or even in a nice cup of freshly prepared hot milk. Do you know that honey is also very useful as sweetener natural to replace refined sugar which is not very healthy for the health of our body.