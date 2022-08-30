Tomatoes are an excellent summer vegetable, capable of satisfying simple and complex palates. They are a side dish for a quick and fresh dish. But be careful to eat sun-dried tomatoes often because there are contraindications.

Tomatoes are a rich source of nutrients including definitely fibre, lycopene, vitamin A, C and K, lutein, zeaxanthin and minerals such as potassiumbut despite their many beneficial effects, it is still important and fundamental not to consume too many.

Do you often eat sun-dried tomatoes? Be careful

Here are some problems arising from the intake of tomato:

Allergic reactions : the consumption of tomatoes can lead to allergic reactions with skin rash and even anaphylactic shock.

: the consumption of tomatoes can lead to allergic reactions with skin rash and even anaphylactic shock. Kidney problems : usually affect people who already have advanced kidney disease, but care must be taken nonetheless.

: usually affect people who already have advanced kidney disease, but care must be taken nonetheless. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Tomato peels and seeds have an irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, favoring the development of irritable bowel syndrome.

Tomato peels and seeds have an irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, favoring the development of irritable bowel syndrome. Diarrhea: yes and if you eat a lot or frequently, you may get diarrhea.

and if you eat a lot or frequently, you may get diarrhea. Urinary problems : Tomatoes and other acidic foods can cause bladder irritation, which can lead to urinary problems such as incontinence and cystitis.

: Tomatoes and other acidic foods can cause bladder irritation, which can lead to urinary problems such as incontinence and cystitis. Migraine Some experts say avoiding tomatoes can lead to a 40% reduction in headaches.

Some experts say avoiding tomatoes can lead to a 40% reduction in headaches. Prostate problems : High levels of lycopene can adversely affect the prostate

: High levels of lycopene can adversely affect the prostate Diverticulitis: By consuming large quantities of tomatoes, significant amounts of seeds can become trapped in the large intestine, causing inflammation or diverticulitis.

Benefits of their active ingredients

However, tomatoes should be consumed because in a moderate way, they offer health benefits.