Tomatoes are an excellent summer vegetable, capable of satisfying simple and complex palates. They are a side dish for a quick and fresh dish. But be careful to eat sun-dried tomatoes often because there are contraindications.
Tomatoes are a rich source of nutrients including definitely fibre, lycopene, vitamin A, C and K, lutein, zeaxanthin and minerals such as potassiumbut despite their many beneficial effects, it is still important and fundamental not to consume too many.
Do you often eat sun-dried tomatoes? Be careful
Here are some problems arising from the intake of tomato:
- Allergic reactions: the consumption of tomatoes can lead to allergic reactions with skin rash and even anaphylactic shock.
- Kidney problems: usually affect people who already have advanced kidney disease, but care must be taken nonetheless.
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)Tomato peels and seeds have an irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, favoring the development of irritable bowel syndrome.
- Diarrhea: yesand if you eat a lot or frequently, you may get diarrhea.
- Urinary problems: Tomatoes and other acidic foods can cause bladder irritation, which can lead to urinary problems such as incontinence and cystitis.
- MigraineSome experts say avoiding tomatoes can lead to a 40% reduction in headaches.
- Prostate problems: High levels of lycopene can adversely affect the prostate
- Diverticulitis: By consuming large quantities of tomatoes, significant amounts of seeds can become trapped in the large intestine, causing inflammation or diverticulitis.
Benefits of their active ingredients
However, tomatoes should be consumed because in a moderate way, they offer health benefits.
- Thanks to vitamin A help you to absorb ironwhich transports oxygen to the muscles and real organs to keep them always healthy
- The vitamin C it is also needed to produce collagen ed avoid skin aging and reduce sun damage
- They protect against tumors. Thanks to the richness of antioxidants, especially lycopene which protects against many diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
- They reduce the blood pressure. The potassium contained in tomatoes acts as a vasodilator and is excellent for hypertensive subjects
- Vitamin C also helps in the healing of postoperative wounds. Tomatoes are chock full of carotenoids.
- Has lycopene: a powerful antioxidant, great for the body. Very common in supplements to prevent cardiovascular disease and also problems such as asthma or cystitis and urinary tract infections.It is also recommended to take it for ovarian, prostate or kidney problems, gingivitis, Helicobacter pylori ulcers, papillomavirus infections, hypertension in pregnancy, pelvic pain, sunburn.