Even turmeric, a spice traditionally used in the East and widespread for some time in our kitchens, has not indifferent health properties

Many plant substances demonstrate that they possess preventive properties against various types of tumours. Cabbages (and all the cruciferous family), leafy greens, garlic, green tea, etc. Even turmeric, a spice traditionally used in the East and also widespread in our kitchens for some time, has not indifferent health properties. Attested by traditional use but also substantially confirmed by scientific research. For example, turmeric has produced positive effects as an adjuvant in the treatment of hepatitis and inflammation in general (Alternative Medicine Review, 2009 Sep;14(3):277). Other research reports its remarkable antioxidant properties (Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, 2007;595:105-25). It is therefore not surprising that some studies also suggest beneficial and protective properties (to be confirmed with further research because, currently, mainly carried out in vitro) with regard to the nervous system, tumor processes and cellular genetic inheritance.

However, in the face of certain information, even if correct, we need to take a step back and broaden our gaze. Not so much to cultivate our incurable distrust, but simply because a broader vision adds other concrete possibilities to the personal search for a balanced and healthy lifestyle. By making smokers consume just under a teaspoon of turmeric powder a day, the concentration of mutagenic substances in their urine (i.e. capable of producing unwanted changes in the genetic heritage of bacterial cells) has decreased significantly. Effect of the active substances present in turmeric? It probably is. However, the researchers point out that the concentration of mutagenic substances in the urine of non-smokers is stably lower than that of smokers. With or without turmeric. Rather than blindly relying on some supplement, it is therefore better to adopt a healthy lifestyle (mainly vegetable diet with whole grains, legumes, fruit, vegetables, oilseeds; regular physical activity; attention to the needs of the spirit; no smoking). Also because the spotlights have been turned on for some time now on curcumin supplements. Nothing toxic, of course. However, in 2019 ours Ministry of Health suspended for some time the marketing of these preparationsespecially if formulated with the association of piperine, an extract from pepper which has the aim of greatly improving the absorption of curcumin.

In fact, some adverse effects on liver function had been reported. After investigations into the case, the sale was authorized again: liver disorders proved to be rare and above all they resolved without leaving any negative consequences. In any case, our ministry of health demanded that a wording be placed on the packaging that mentioned the non-negligible risk of side effects for those suffering from liver disease and the opportunity to consult with your doctor before taking this type of supplementespecially if you are taking medications. Some time ago theGerman Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) expressed its concern about possible adverse events produced by excessive intake of curcumin. In particular, once again, for the association of curcumin and piperine, able to greatly increase the absorption of the product. According to German experts, there is a need for more detailed toxicity tests and clearer rules regarding the association of curcumin with other substances. Prudence and common sense.