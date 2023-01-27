As we well know, orange is one of the most consumed and appreciated fruits. Source of vitamin C and much loved by children who prefer it in the form of juice and by adults who tend to eat it near the winter period, in order to detach the risk of flu and colds. In reality, however, this fruit has so many properties that relegating it to the only source of vitamin C is a bit reductive. In fact, we are talking about a food that is good for you in various ways and that for this reason it is good to eat every day of the year. As already mentioned, in addition to having a large amount of vitamin C, oranges offer various advantages to those who eat them with a certain frequency. In fact, one a day is enough to obtain various benefits.

Here’s what happens to the body if you eat oranges every day: “crazy”

A single orange, in addition to containing a large amount of vitamin C, in fact has various fibers, vitamin B1, potassium, calcium and folic acid. So let’s see what happens and why it’s good to eat one orange a day a day. Let’s start by saying that it consolidates the immune system. Starting therefore with the best known effect, an orange a day makes the immune system stronger and all thanks to the presence of vitamin C. An orange in the morning, both whole and in the form of juice, gives ready energy to the body, rescuing the body to start the day with the right energy.

It also prevents the formation of kidney stones. In the form of juice above all, the orange performs a defensive function which detaches the risk of stones. It also prevents bad heart disease. This is done through the amount of potassium present, a single orange a day in fact supports the heart to work better, avoiding the risk of irregularities and heart disease. Finally, it helps to reduce cholesterol. The presence of soluble fibers supports the maintenance of lower levels of bad cholesterol. The orange is good eaten both whole and in the form of juice. In order to take advantage of the effects imposed by the presence of fiber, however, it is advisable to eat it whole.

It can be eaten in the morning in wedges or during the day as a snack. Another way to consume it is also in salads which in this way will have a stronger taste and will be even more full of beneficial properties.