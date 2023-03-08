Il fennel it’s a vegetable white-green in color characterized by a bulbous appearance, with green stems and fronds. It is a member of the family of Apiaceae (carrot), and is a vegetable that is grown for its edible shoots, leaves and seeds having a strong flavor of anise, which therefore makes it a very attractive and versatile ingredient. So let’s see together what its benefits are and what happens to those who eat fennel after i for sure.

Chew the fennelespecially if raw, before meals it’s a real lifesaver. In fact, this vegetable makes available all the enzymes useful for the breakdown of food in their form that can be assimilated by our body. In a nutshell then, eat fennel after meals helps in digestion and in the formation of less intestinal gas.

Fennel helps to avoid various swelling and abdominal pain as well as the annoying problem of colic; it is also a mild laxative, which fights against constipation. Furthermore, it is a satiating food, so you eat less during the meal. There are also those who, after a decidedly abundant meal, chew fennel seeds in order to facilitate digestion.

Fennel it is also a great friend who helps us to counteract the annoying gastroesophageal reflux and the high content of fibers present are also of great help in the formation of a gelatinous film which is able to reduce the absorption of sugars and cholesterol. This vegetable even promotes a correct diuresis and for this reason it is recommended to people who have a tendency to obesity due to fluid retention.

Fennel is also a good source of fiber and nutrients such as potassium and folate which may support good heart health; but not only that, because it helps reduce the blood pressure, as it has a lot of potassium and very little sodium. Eating this vegetable regularly helps to relax the tension of the blood vessels, as well as to avoid the risk of heart attacksstroke and various complications for diabetic patients.

Finally let’s say that fennel contains beta-carotene (later converted into vitamin A in the body) and vitamin Cimportant for collagen production and tissue repair. Both of these nutrients play a vital role in maintaining skin health, so that the mucous membranes are able to protect the airways.