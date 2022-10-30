Home Health Here’s what happens to those who eat tuna with cholesterol: “attention”
Here's what happens to those who eat tuna with cholesterol: "attention"

Here’s what happens to those who eat tuna with cholesterol: “attention”

Il cholesterol it is nothing more than an organic compound that belongs to the large family of steroid lipids. In our body, it performs various biological tasks and functions, which are very important, some even essential. One of the many functions is its peculiarity of being the precursor of vitamin D, of both male and female steroid hormones such as testosterone, progesterone, cortisol etc. When this particular substance circulates in ours blood in concentrations higher than those required, it is no longer considered as a beneficial substance, but becomes an archenemy for the good health of our organism.

Here’s how we can go about bringing the cholesterol at levels appropriate for our well-being. Like all the most tenacious opponents of our body, even high cholesterol can be defeated more or less easily, by including some foods in our diet and eliminating others. In fact, those who suffer from high cholesterol should follow a correct low-fat diet (be careful, do not create they say do it yourself, but rely on the advice of a nutritionist) this means that it is always better to avoid if possible the consumption of all those foods preserved in oil, including tuna fish.

This is probably one of the most widespread and consumed fish throughout our country, especially because of its excellent value for money, its goodness and versatility in the kitchen. Tuna is sold both fresh in the fish market and canned in oil. The latter is very effective against high cholesterol, in fact it is considered an excellent ally for all those who try to lower their cholesterol levels. Let’s see together what’s really in the cans of tuna fish and therefore how does it manage to lower the cholesterol.

If we take into account 100 g of tuna fish in well-drained oil we must know that our organism provides: 62.3 g of water; 25.2 g of protein; 8.1 g of lipids; 65 mg of cholesterol. Tuna is a fish low in fat but very rich in iodine, potassium and of phosphorus. Furthermore, we find in considerable quantities polyunsaturated fatty acids of the Omega-3 series which strongly contribute to giving beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system, thus also determining a considerable reduction in total cholesterol and an increase in the good one, called with the abbreviation HDL.

Therefore the subjects suffer from cholesterol high, I can include tuna in your diet, but be careful not to overdo the quantities since, in this case, speaking of fish, we know that it contains relatively high levels of mercury, for this reason a high consumption could cause damage to the our body.

