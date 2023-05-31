Here’s what happens to you when you quit smoking

It’s never too late to say goodbye to cigarettes, that’s why we want to exemplify what happens if you quit smoking. If we do an internet search on how to quit smoking, more than 4,700,000 pages appear full of advice, scientific or experimental methods. Despite this, smokers do not decrease or decrease too little, even if smoking remains, together with diet and a sedentary lifestyle, one of the first avoidable risk factors to help prevent important diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and almost all types of cancer .

70% of smokers have searched how to quit smoking

An important figure concerns the percentage of Italians who have tried at least once to quit smoking. This is seven out of ten smokers. “We must be able to intercept and accompany with the appropriate support all the people who demonstrate the will to quit”, comments Francesco Schittulli, president of the national LILT.

Smoking is among the leading preventable causes of death

However, it seems that smokers are difficult to convince. The World Health Organization has estimated that 8,000,000 people die directly or indirectly from smoking cigarettes. Between them 1,200,000 are non-smokersbut are attacked by the passive smoke or from that of third hand. In Italy alone the victims reach the figure of 90,000 a year, 700,000 in Europe, where almost a third of cancer cases have cigarette smoking as their main cause. 85% of deaths for lung, trachea and bronchus cancer, cigarette smoking is the cause in 85% of cases.

Fondazione Veronesi calls for an increase in the cost of tobacco

Cost estimation is also important. The average expenditure for the purchase of traditional and electronic cigarettes exceeds 25 euros per week. It means that more than 1300 euros are spent in a year.

The Umberto Veronesi Foundation has renewed its request to the government to significantly increase the price of products containing tobacco to discourage at least the youngest from buying them. But there’s more. The major income should be used for scientific research and assistance.

What happens if you quit smoking?

As we said, it’s never too late to quit smoking. It must be remembered that there is no minimum threshold. Smoking even one cigarette a day, however, increases the risk of developing major diseases. Also there distinction between light and normal does not exist, it’s just a marketing invention. This data is even more evident thanks to what happens to our body if we stop smoking. The effects are already visible in a short time

20 minutes after the last cigarette

A few minutes after the last puff, our body immediately begins to benefit: blood pressure improves, the heart rate normalizes, while the pulse drops. Smoking is really harmful.

What happens if you quit smoking after 8 hours

The negative sides also begin. The desire to smoke is high, but we must resist: the oxygen levels in our blood return to normal, while nicotine drops by 93 percent. Carbon monoxide also decreases significantly.

Smoking: 24 hours after the last cigarette

We won’t hide from you that resisting the temptation to light a cigarette is difficult: in fact, the symptoms of lack of nicotine are intense. You may feel anxious, irritable, and frustrated. hold on! The levels of the dangerous carbon monoxide have already returned to normal: produced by combustion (together with 4,000 other mostly harmful substances!) it has the greatest responsibility in the development of heart and arterial diseases, and causes the body to age prematurely.

Smoking: 48 hours after the last cigarette

You won’t believe your nose and taste buds. After just two days from the last cigarette, the sense of taste and smell begins to recover, as it hasn’t happened for too long.

72 hours after the last cigarette

Incredible! You can go back to breathing deeply, especially if you are under exertion. Seeing is believing: take a jog and the breathlessness will already be much less. We don’t hide from you that the desire to smoke right now is really very high. You may suffer from insomnia, dizziness and sudden changes in mood. Take advantage of the newfound breath: play sports, so your body will be flooded with endorphins and you will feel better.

What happens if you stop smoking between 2 weeks and 9 months

You’re fine now. The desire fades more and more every day. Blood circulation is improved, as is the work of your lungs. Smoker’s cough is just a memory, while you are full of energy. The whole body has freed itself of toxins.

One year after the last cigarette

It is the moment of the rebirth of the heart and arteries: the risk of cardiovascular disease drops by 50 percent.

5 years after the last cigarette

The risk of cerebral hemorrhage drops by 41%, while that of stroke becomes equal to the levels of those who have never smoked. For women who are former smokers, the threat of getting diabetes drops to the level of women who have never smoked. The risk of developing cancer is reduced by 50%.

10 years after the last cigarette

Even for men, the risk of developing diabetes drops to the levels of non-smokers. The risk of getting cancer of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, kidney, pancreas decreases. That to the lungs drops up to 70 percent.

15 years after the last cigarette

For most problems, it’s as if you’ve never smoked. The risk of lung, mouth, larynx and oesophageal cancer is minimal.

20 years after the last cigarette

The risk of death from all causes related to cigarette smoking is the same as for those who have never smoked.

