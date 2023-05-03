here’s what it can contain. “Crazy”

Il raw fennel it is a very versatile and tasty ingredient that can be used in many recipes from vegetable dishes to first courses, from side dishes to salads. But what are the nutrients that make it up? First of all let’s say that raw fennel is a food rich in water, vitamins and minerals essential for our body.

In particular, it contains a lot of vitamin C, but also vitamin K, folic acid, potassium and many fibers. Vitamin C is a very important antioxidant for our immune system and it also helps fight the free radicals that cause oxidative stress. Vitamin K, on ​​the other hand, contributes to excellent bone health and perfect blood clotting.

Folic acid, on the other hand, appears to be essential for the health of the nervous system and heart while the potassium it is a mineral that helps to maintain the body’s water balance perfectly and contributes to good heart health. The fibre they are important for intestinal regularity and for the health of the entire digestive system.

Raw fennel contains important essential oils which give it its characteristic aroma and flavour. Among these essential oils there are also thepresentil limonene and the metilcavicolwhich have been associated with anti-inflammatory and above all antioxidant properties.

Il raw fennel it can be eaten in different ways and can be used as the main ingredient in mixed salads, also accompanied by cheese and oranges or simply eaten as a snack. In particular, it is perfect to eat as an appetizer or as a light side dish in a main meal, thanks to the freshness and the delicate flavour.

Who should avoid this consumption?

Despite the multiple benefits for our health, there are still certain categories of people who should avoid the consumption of this vegetable, especially those who are allergic toaniseparsley or other plants of the Apiaceae family which could be responsible for the development of allergic reactions to fennel.