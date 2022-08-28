Have you already heard oftomato flu? This is the new virus that affects the little ones, children, which manifests itself with red bubbles scattered all over the body and which unfortunately has already been found in 80 children in India. This disease takes its name from the red bubbles it causes, which look like small tomatoes.

The local health minister has called on all states of the world to pay the utmost attention in this regard, announcing that about eighty children under the age of 5 have been hospitalized with all the symptoms of this disease, characterized by red blisters that transform in ulcere. Tomato flu is a very rare viral disease, which causes red skin rashes, irritation of the skin and hips dehydration. This flu is a variant of the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease HFMD, but scientists have not yet been able to identify its exact nature.

The disease mainly affects newborns and children under the age of ten, but it can also occur in adolescents despite being in a milder form. It is part of the exanthematic diseases, that is the type of diseases that cause the appearance of rash but there is no need to worry too much because it heals on its own within 7-10 days and for this reason there is no specific effective therapy.

On the other hand, the disease is very rare in adults as they usually have a immune system much stronger than children and are therefore able to defend themselves against this virus. Although it has some symptoms similar to those of Covid, a direct link between the “tomato flu” and SARS-CoV-2 has been ruled out. But what are all the symptoms of this tomato flu? We have: mouth sores, fever, general body pain, skin irritation, dehydration, stomach pain related to nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, general fatigue, joint swelling and blistering of the buttocks, hands and feet.

How is it contracted? It contracts from people infected through direct contact or droplet, through the I did (such as changing the diaper of an infected child and then rubbing his eyes or mouth), or with contact of objects e surfaces already contaminated. That said, there is no need to panic as, even if this disease spreads to our latitudes too, the influence of tomato it appears almost harmless, identifying itself as a pathology manageable and not particularly graveprovided, however, to treat it in time and to observe the correct hygiene rules well to avoid its rapid spread.