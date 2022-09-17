A brand new food alert has arrived in these hours, ready to cause concern on the web. This report comes from our Ministry of Health and, even if sometimes it is simple reminders for failure to communicate the ingredients present, other times it is instead of substances which can cause serious damage and even dangerous allergies that are particularly serious for human health. In these hours he is a well known Italian cheese to be under indictment and was in fact also withdrawn from the trade, but let’s see together what is happening.

The reports by the Ministry of Health are now on the agenda as, in order to preserve the health of all consumers, the long series of checks is carried out continuously. In these hours an alert was reported on a type of cheese but it should be noted that it is only a precautionary reference as it is connected to the presumed (perora) presence of bacteria harmful to humans.

Il cheese in question was immediately withdrawn from all supermarkets and all people who had bought it prior to the report, had to immediately stop consumption due to a bacterium called Escherichia Coli. For those who had purchased the product without having consumed it yet, the Ministry of Health recommended not to touch it and return it as soon as possible to the point of purchase to obtain a refund of the entire amount spent and it was not even necessary to show the receipt. tax upon return.

But what is Escherichia Coli? It is a bacterium that lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals; for the most part it is harmless or causes brief diarrhea but some strains of the bacterium can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. The signs and symptoms of infection usually appear three to four days after exposure to the bacteria but can also show up the day after being exposed or more than a week later.

Il cheese we are talking about is known as toma and is a semi-cooked Italian cheese that has been included among the traditional products of Piedmont; it is cylindrical in shape, has a straw or reddish crust that can be smooth or elastic while the paste is straw-white in color and on the whole quite compact. Its taste is very pleasant and sweet and the aroma is somewhat delicate, recalling butter and milk cream.