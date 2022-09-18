Have you ever heard of the fermented red rice? Fermented red rice is the product of the fermentation of rice by the yeast Monascus purpureus. But what is this red rice for? Let’s start by saying that an appropriate fermentation of the rice by the Monascus purpureus enriches the final product with some substances similar to the drugs that are mostly used to combat the cholesterol alto (the statins) being able to help a lot to reduce cholesterol levels and triglycerides present in our blood.

For this reason the fermented red rice it is also proposed in the form of supplements to maintain normal cholesterol levels or to be able to reduce them when you are already struggling with the difficult problem of high cholesterol. In addition, red rice is also proposed against indigestion and diarrhea, to improve blood circulation, but also to promote the health of the spleen and stomach.

L’Efsa (the European Food Safety Authority) authorized the claim that the monacolina K (substance present in fermented red rice) contributes to maintaining normal blood cholesterol levels.

However, this claim can only be used if the products that provide a daily intake of monacolin K give red rice fermented, are equal to 10 mg and the consumer must be absolutely aware of the fact that beneficial effects can be obtained with a daily intake that is equal to 10 mg. But let’s see if there are any warnings or possible contraindications in taking red rice.

Il red rice fermented it could have side effects on the liver and for this reason it is not recommended to take it in case of liver problems, if you are regular alcoholic consumers or in case of therapies that can in turn damage this organ. It is also good to know that it could also interfere with treatments based on ciclosporin e gemfibrozil and taking it with statins could only dangerously increase the risk of side effects, while drugs metabolized by citocromo P450 3A4 they can reduce its degradation rate.

It is important to be aware that both red fermented rice and the niacin they can affect muscle health and therefore, taking them at the same time could greatly increase the risk of muscle problems. However, we would like to underline that the information provided represents only general indications and does not in any way replace medical advice.