The Christmas holidays are over and the first thought immediately goes to the effects of all the binges on our body. Without being discouraged by the scale, it is possible to follow some tips to get fit in a healthy way, without excessive fasting periods.

Here are some secrets of an effective diet to follow after the holidays, to get back in shape and in perfect health, already thinking about summer 2023.

Tips for losing weight after the holidays

The first useful rule to follow is the reduction of animal proteins, saturated fats and sugars. Instead, it is preferable to increase the consumption of vegetables, fruit, whole grains and legumesall foods rich in antioxidants and fibres, which stimulate the regular functionality of the intestine and allow the more rapid elimination of some toxic substances.

Alongside these foods it is definitely not to eliminate the consumption of carbohydrates. Contrary to what one might think, the total elimination of carbohydrates is not effective for a slimming diet. Their absence in the diet creates an imbalance that does not help the metabolism and can lead to dehydration. The body doesn’t work that way properly.

It is therefore preferable don’t cut out carbohydratesbut rather take them in a controlled way: choosing wholemeal flours for the last meal of the day, and possibly reserving refined carbohydrates for breakfast and lunch, to provide the body with the right energy for the day.

Fruit can be combined with any meal, but it is preferable in the early parts of the day, as well as dried fruit. The management of proteins is also important, to be alternated between fish and legumes.

One last piece of advice is to follow a precise food cycle of 12 hours of eating and 12 hours of fastingwhich mostly correspond to the night hours, in which sleep accompanies the body in its natural phase of detoxification and cleansing.

Mistakes and foods to avoid

If it is essential not to forget constant hydration, they are definitely to be avoided alcoholic drinks, source of the so-called “empty calories”, so called because they provide calories without any nutritious element.

Preferably sweets are also to be avoided, which after the holidays it is better to leave behind, or at least their exaggerated consumption. Small quantities are not entirely harmful, but it is better to concentrate them at breakfast, when the body needs more energy, to be disposed of during the day.

Without drastic fasts it is possible to get back in shape with a healthy diet by following these valuable tips.

Read also: Eat meat to lose weight? Warning, too much protein in the diet is bad