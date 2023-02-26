If the pandemic has started more and more in a downward phase, the aftermath it caused on people, especially after the lockdown period, has not been merciful. The social upheavals that the virus has brought have led to a considerable increase in the number of people suffering from mental health problems or behavioral. The measures put in place by governments during the most difficult period of the pandemic to deal with have certainly only worsened the psychological conditions of many, already compromised of the anxiety of an unknown disease and increased even more by the constraint of having to be locked up in the house in isolation. Although in many countries support and aid have been implemented for those affected by the long wave of the pandemic, in other cases they have been left to fend for themselves worsening a situation that is very complicated to manage without professional advice.

Anxiety has always been one of the most common problems among both adults and young people. Especially kids, in their growth period, trying to learn how to manage emotions they remain involved in this network made up of worries and fears which, without help or support, becomes very difficult to untangle. The loneliness caused by the pandemic definitely didn’t help. To make the situation worse, many times, are also the people around the subject who, very often, do not show empathy or leniency towards those who suffer from anxiety crises. The fact that it is not yet recognized by everyone as a disorder makes it a “minor” problem for many and, according to them, easily manageable. To better understand the matter we spoke with the psychologist Lisa Marie Miele who has unveiled some tricks to use to help anxious subjects in the midst of their crises.

«Anxiety is not a pathological concept – explains Lisa Marie – it has been maintained as a mechanism for its adaptive function which allows us to signal an external danger and to prepare ourselves for this”. Although it is not a disease, it can be characterized as one of the most widespread disorders and which leads, year after year, more and more young people to consume drugs to be able to control it. “It can take on a pathological significance if it occurs with excessive frequency and with high intensity» he clarifies, focusing attention on how much, in recent years, an identikit of people who are more exposed to this type of problem has increasingly emerged. “Young people, women, the unemployed and those on low incomes are most affected. This confronts us with the evidence that we are all experiencing social and economic changes leading to a higher level of precariousnessreal, concrete and perceived» clarifies Lisa Marie.

Regarding the possible support to subjects suffering from anxiety problems, what we should hold on to most is the sensitivity and empathy that many do not seem to have when they witness episodes of this type. «The only way to help is to invest in professionals who do this job and know how to help – he explains – In general, for those who are faced with this type of situation outside a therapeutic context you have to show empathy, share resources that could help, support and maintain a non-judgmental attitude». Sensitivity, however, is also shown through phrases that should not be said and avoided to worsen the mood of those who are facing such a complex situation from a psychological and emotional point of view.

«It is never easy to respond to such a difficult moment for a person that we face very often one is also afraid of saying the wrong things or that we could make the situation worse,” Lisa Marie points out. «There are some phrases to avoid such as “Calm down”, “Breathe”, “Don’t think about it, it’s just anxiety”. The person at that moment rationally knows and is trying not to think about it but the fact that he can’t do it doesn’t mean it’s not enough but, at that moment, it is impossible for him to find the tools” tells. “Reminding him doesn’t make it any better,” she points out. «Another thing to avoid is comparing your own experience with ‘Don’t worry, I’ve been there too’. Every experience and emotion cannot be compared». «The third thing instead is to say “Are you anxious? You didn’t look like it.” This does not mean that a person trying to manage it cannot experience these feelings. The important thing is not to invalidate them».

