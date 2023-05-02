here’s what the scientists found

Not everyone knows it but drinking hot water before sleeping could be very good for you. This was discovered by a group of American scientists who through some research have seen that in this way blood circulation is helped and toxins are eliminated because sweat is produced. This affects your sleep and rests better when sleeping.

Why do you need to drink water? Because by drinking you eliminate toxins and help digestion as you detoxify by purifying the body and nourishing the cells. Thanks to water you help your metabolism, it does your brain good by helping your memory, you bring important mineral salts into your body along with many nutrients including vitamins. In the end, you have benefits for your kidneys as you dilute the salts and at the same time you avoid the formation of stones that can form right at the kidney level.

But be careful not to drink too much water. When you exceed, as in all things, you can seriously threaten your health. Experts in these cases say that it could even lead to the removal of the sweat glands which could have serious consequences for the heart but also for the brain. You should never introduce a lot of water into your body because you can also have problems in short as it could affect the hormone that helps your kidneys work while you sleep.

Even if at first life the water seems invisible, actually inside there are many minerals such as calcium, sodium, magnesium, potassium and still substances such as chlorides, sulphates and bicarbonates. In good water there are some elements that must fall within certain values. For example, the pH must be between 6.5 and 9.5, the temperature, however, must vary between 12° and 25° C. There are also the values ​​of the fixed residue to be considered which at 180 degrees must always be less than 1500 mg/l. All these values ​​are described on the label which must always be read very carefully.

In conclusion, since drinking water before bed helps you rest better, let’s see together which foods you can eat in the evening for a restful sleep. Our advice is to focus on those foods that contain melatonin. Bananas are also good as they have magnesium which helps relax the muscles. They also possess seratonin and melatonin which are two substances that help sleep. Another substance found in bananas is tryptophan which is an amino acid capable of producing serotonin which is also very good for the brain. Serotonin among its effects has that of being a sedative that favors good sleep.