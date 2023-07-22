here’s what the WHO has established and what to choose

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (ARC) have officially stated that aspartame, a Artificial sweetener is potentially hazardous to your health. This low calorie food additive it is authorized worldwide, including the European Union.

It can be found mostly in some types of beverages, pastry and confectionery products, dairy foods, chewing gum, energy-reduced products, for weight control and in the table sweetener. L’IARC e l’OMS they did not declare the withdrawal of the product or its elimination, but they invited to moderate its consumptionas excessive use can lead to a major disease such as cancer.

Liver cancer: this is why aspartame is possibly carcinogenic

WHO and IARC, June 6-13in a meeting in Lyon they considered the possibility of the carcinogenicity of aspartame, placed in the category 2B for substances potentially causing cancer, because it can cause hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The IARC, in fact, classifies substances according to their dangerousness. For example: group 1, carcinogenic to humans, group 2A possibly carcinogenic to humans, group 2B possibly carcinogenic, which now includes aspartame, and group 3, not classifiable as a carcinogen.

In group 2B, together with aspartame, they also fall aloe vera extract e caffeic acid present in tea and coffee. Furthermore, the Joint Committee of Experts on Food Additives (JECFA) confirmed that the daily dose acceptable for this substance is of 0-40 mg/kg of body weight, previously established.

Sugar or sweetener?

Many people for avoid excessive ingestion of sugars, decide to rely on sweeteners, natural or artificial and therefore the consumption of products containing aspartame has increased. Considering that WHO has already recommended to moderate both the consumption of free sugars, both the consumption of sweeteners, to avoid negative effects on health, in addition to body weight, it is advisable to consider that, when choosing a drink with sweeteners or one with sugar, it is advisable to evaluate a third option, i.e. drink water.

Furthermore, it is essential to limit the consumption of these products in a particular way for children, immediately exposed and vulnerable to drinks that may be pleasant to the taste, but not educated to one right nutrition. A good solution could be opt for alternative products that they do not contain no free sugars or sweeteners, but which still manage to be satisfying and tasty.

