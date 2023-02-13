A test to anticipate, detect and measure dementia? There is. Finally. And it is related to money. Or, better, the relationship the patient has with money. The discovery is not only revolutionary because it relates the cognitive impairment of the brain to the relationship we have with our wallet, but above all because it allows us to cure the patient, avoiding worse troubles. The find bears the doctor’s name Frances Burgio37 years old, who at theSan Camillo Institute on the Venice Lido he directs the Neuropsychology Service and the connected Neuropsychology Laboratory, which carries out field research. Psychotherapist, degree in Padua, PhD in neuroscience, specialist in neuropsychology, Dr. Burgio, Sicilian from Palermo, has been at the Irccs (Institute for hospitalization and treatment of a scientific nature) San Camillo since 2012. It is a center of excellence recognized throughout Europe and constantly financed by the Ministry of Health which has just written a check also to fund this new research.

At the supermarket

“We realized from observing daily life that there was something we hadn’t yet investigated sufficiently. I’m referring to the elderly lady who takes her wallet at the supermarket and says to the saleswoman: “Do it for her”. How have we interpreted this scene so far?” Most of the time with annoyance, sometimes with pity, sometimes at most with the understanding that is intended for those who are advanced in years. And instead behind this little scene there is a fundamental discovery namely that “one of the indicators of neurological decay due to neurodegenerative or cerebrovascular diseases and pathological cognitive aging is precisely the relationship with money”.

He tests

And it’s not just a matter of years, dementia isn’t always senile, since sometimes a stroke is enough to put us in the position of no longer being able to understand anything about money. «Even if perhaps until the day before we were financial wizards” – comments Francesca Burgio who left her grandmother at the supermarket “to study the autonomy that a person has when he has to manage this fundamental sphere of everyday life which is the ability to understand the value of money”. A problem that many scholars around the world have asked themselves.

“We have developed a test, the Nadl-f (Numerical activities of daily living financial) – he adds – able to tell us whether or not a person is able to manage his money independently”. It starts from the simple recognition of the sizes, pieces of 10 euros, 50, coins of 1 euro and then moves on to counting. Then to more complex tasks such as the ability to attribute a correct value to something you want to buy. Then gradually we move on to more and more complex concepts, what is the Iban, for example and finally the patient is invited to express an opinion on a certain situation to see if he is inclined to believe any story he is told.

“If we are in the presence of cerebral cognitive aging, the patient does not understand the intentions of the person in front of him”. And to have a counter-proof of the goodness of the test developed by Francesca Burgio, all that remains is to do an MRI.

“We have seen how in these patients the subcortical areas of the brain are stimulated, such as when there are stimuli related to sex or food, while the upper cortical areas are less”. In short, it means that those with cerebral cognitive loss have a lot of fun dealing with money, a pity that in the end they remain in poverty. Hence, concludes Dr. Burgio, the need to rehabilitate these people. Because the Ministry of Health has not only financed part of the research needed to develop the assessment test, “but also the rehabilitation package, to give patients back the ability they had before the disease to master the relationship with money and that is with a fundamental part of life. The test, then, also allows us to intervene in the pre-dementia stage. And we have also developed tele-rehabilitation, i.e. a remote therapeutic intervention. We give the patient a tablet with the which is practiced and we remotely evaluate the results».

For information on the program developed at the Irccs of the Lido, which is part of the Villa Salus Foundation directed by Mario Bassano: [email protected] 041 2207111)