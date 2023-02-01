Prevention is better than cure, especially when at home we are likely to form the mold.

The mold it can arise due to excessive humidity, and we often find it in the bathroom, but also inside wardrobes or on the walls. If you’ve spotted some black or dark green spots, don’t waste time: the mold must be eliminated as soon as possible to avoid harm to health.

Mold in the house and damage to health

Several studies have now shown that exposure to mold and humidity leads to respiratory diseases, including: asmaallergies and functional respiratory damage.

For this reason it is important to prevent and eliminate mold in the house as soon as possible. Here are the risks of exposure to mold in your home:

respiratory allergies : mold spores can in most cases trigger allergic reactions that manifest themselves with cough, rhinitis, cold and conjunctivitis.

: mold spores can in most cases trigger allergic reactions that manifest themselves with cough, rhinitis, cold and conjunctivitis. allergic rhinitis : as mentioned, accompanies allergy, it is an inflammation and congestion of the nasal passages, or eye irritation.

: as mentioned, accompanies allergy, it is an inflammation and congestion of the nasal passages, or eye irritation. asma: in the most serious cases it can lead to suffocation.

in the most serious cases it can lead to suffocation. conjunctivitis : the most evident symptom is red and inflamed eyelids, and abundant lachrymation.

: the most evident symptom is red and inflamed eyelids, and abundant lachrymation. physical fatigue: occurs with joint pain, muscle stiffness, tiredness and weakness.

occurs with joint pain, muscle stiffness, tiredness and weakness. difficulty concentrating.

dermatological problems: dermatitis or peeling skin, rash and itching.

How to clean mold: natural remedies

Now let’s talk about natural solutions, which help us remove mold. We can find chemicals very easily, but let’s not forget that they are toxic both for us and for the environment. So why not use green ingredients? Here are which ones:

White wine vinegar. To remove mold, mix a little warm water in a cup with 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Spray and wipe the surface to be treated with a clean cloth. An old toothbrush is your best bet for getting into those tricky spots. Once you have finished cleaning, you must wait at least 15 minutes before rinsing and drying.

Coarse salt. Il sale it has the power to capture moisture. Thanks to this feature you can place a container in the rooms affected by the mold problem.

Tea Tree oil. This essential oil is easily available in herbal medicine. It is an extract from the leaves of the tea tree tree and is known for its antibacterial activity. Just moisten a microfiber cloth with a little water and 10-20 drops of oil to pass over the surface to be treated. Then it is dried.

Alcohol and essential oil. Dilute 15 drops of essential oil, preferably lavender, in 100 ml of food alcohol. Spray the mixture on the affected areas and leave it to act. Stains will be easy to remove later with a stiff bristle brush. This solution is suitable for bathroom tiles or shower curtains.

Sodium bicarbonate, coarse salt and hydrogen peroxide. Now let’s move on to the king of household cleaning: baking soda. In this case it is necessary to create a mixture composed of 750 ml of water, 2 tablespoons of sodium bicarbonate, and 2 tablespoons of coarse salt. Shake the bottle well and wait for everything to mix well. Then just add 150ml of hydrogen peroxide to 30 volumes, being careful not to overfill the container. Finally, apply the solution to the stains and points to be treated, using a clean cloth or spray bottle.

As we said, prevention is better than cure. Removing mold as early as possible reduces the risk of it spreading, especially if we understand the source. But in the event that even with natural remedies we cannot solve the problem, it is perhaps better to call a professional in the sector.