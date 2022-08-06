Growing numbers –
Only in the last week
West Nile cases in humans have doubled
. According to the latest bulletin of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, since the beginning of June 2022 they have been confirmed
94 almost
; of these 55 manifested themselves in the neuro-invasive form, with seven confirmed victims. The most critical data concern the Veneto: 33 cases and 5 deaths.
Avoid stings –
To limit the spread of the infection transmitted by the
“culex” mosquitoes
which have proliferated in recent months due to particularly favorable environmental and climatic conditions, the Veneto Region has addressed citizens directly with
official recommendations
. The goal is to avoid attitudes that favor the development of new insects and to reduce exposure to mosquitoes. Its sting is in fact the only mode of transmission of the virus, which
it cannot be contracted from man to man
.
What to do –
Shield doors and windows with
mosquito nets
metal or plastic material resistant to tight meshes, while tulle veils in cotton can be used for the protection of cots or beds. Whenever possible use the
conditioner
if you do not have it, it can help to turn on
electro-emanating apparatus for liquid insecticides
or in platelets, as long as they are used in a well ventilated environment.
When you observe mosquitoes in the house, you can instead resort to the occasional use of
commercial preparations
(cans) based on pyrethrum extract whose components degrade rapidly after the environment has been well ventilated.
How to recognize the symptoms –
Although in most cases the infection is asymptomatic, in some cases it can lead to severe neuro-invasive forms. For this it is important to contact your doctor if
the fever rises above 38.5
and joint and muscle pain, headache, confusion or rash appear.