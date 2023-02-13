Superlative news is going around the world. Chocolate is good for health, both physical and psychological! Lovers of this food can rejoice and eat it without too much guilt.

But, be warned: it depends on the type. So watch out!

But why not all types of chocolate are good for you and why only some types are beneficial? Let’s find out.

His Majesty chocolate as well as being delicious, is good for health!

One of the most consumed and loved foods in the world is his majesty the chocolate. Whether it’s milk, dark, with walnuts, almonds or biscuits, it makes the taste buds of adults and children dance, a real feast of taste!

Its flavor varies according to the added sugars, milk or other ingredients and therefore there are a multitude of them, capable of bringing everyone together, from the oldest to the youngest. The use that is made of it is varied, it is used both as a “single” product and as an ingredient for the preparation of desserts.

In fact, chocolate is used a lot in confectionery, but it is also loved beyond cakes or biscuits. There are so many people who love to enjoy a piece of it for breakfast, before or after coffee or, again, before going to bed. Sweet habits that no fan of this food would give up.

But, as with everything, the advice is not to overdo it. In fact, especially some types of chocolate are particularly caloric, being able in the long term – and where consumption is massive – to favor the accumulation of weight. Then there is one in particular that eaten in moderate quantities not only brings great benefits but helps maintain a healthy weight.

Here’s which chocolate to choose to stay healthy without guilt

It’s about that dark chocolate that is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants that protect the arteries and prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes. They also keep the memory young, in short, they are real allies of well-being. But that’s not all. Eating dark chocolate brings polyphenols, vitamins, magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, manganese and calcium to the body.

But be careful, even if, as mentioned, dark chocolate is beneficial for health, it must not be abused. We need parsimony, because as with any other food, its abuse can be harmful. Consuming too much is not indicated, especially for those suffering from obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, gastroesophageal reflux, hyperactivity and diabetes.

For those who are literally crazy about this delicious food and don’t want to give it up even if on a diet, the advice is to eat about 30 grams. This is the recommended dose, the one that should allow everyone not to cross out chocolate from their food plan.