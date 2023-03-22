Diagnosed as a real disease since ancient times, diabetes configures various types of medical disorder, often linked to diet and lifestyle, although in its most common form, that mellitus type 2, is mainly determined by other factors in addition to food. Nowadays, those suffering from diabetes can nonetheless aspire to not too many limitations, even if different “prohibitions” and rules both in the food sector and in terms of the context of daily behavior.

Diabetes: according to doctors, here’s what never to do if you suffer from this disease

In its most common form, diabetes highlights a chronic difficulty in controlling blood sugar levels, which can also be linked to a momentary context (for example, during or after a specific treatment or drug therapy) but which has genetic connotations behind it and natural.

A healthy organism is able to produce enough insulin if the sugar level exceeds the safety threshold, while a diabetic’s is unable to fulfill this function totally or even partially.

In addition to absolutely avoiding sugary foods, especially those of an industrial type, it is absolutely essential to avoid those rich in saturated fats and also those that are excessively complex, therefore avoiding flour compounds if they have a too refined structure, but also foods with too high a sodium content .

Space instead for simple foods, in particular vegetables, cereals, legumes and fruit but also white meat in not excessive quantities.

Beware of potatoes which can be eaten but not in excessive quantities as starch is an extremely important element for blood sugar control.

Even an excessively sedentary lifestyle as well as an unruly one, characterized by the constant presence of alcohol, smoke and anything else, makes it more difficult for the body to “level” the glucose levels.