Two years of underestimated bird flu due to Covid with numerous outbreaks in our nation. We assess the situation.

In the two-year period 2021/2022 an epidemic of avian flu was registered throughout Europe, particularly affecting Italy.

There was Covid and everything else took a back seat. For about two years, numerous diseases and health emergencies different from the great pandemic that hit the whole world have “disappeared”. But now that the enemy has been tamed, we discover that life again continued as usual during the spread of the Coronavirus. People have also died from other diseases and we all have touched upon unknown dangers because all attention was focused on something else. In 2021 and 2022, says the European Food Safety Authority in collaboration with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has registered the worst avian flu epidemic ever. Not only that, Italy ranks second in terms of number of outbreaks. We took a big risk despite not being aware of it. In Europe we have witnessed 47.5 million birds killed on farms and about 3,500 cases among wild birds. The total outbreaks were almost 2,500 while the European countries affected I’m 37.

Bird flu, what happened

The biggest avian flu ever seen in Europe, this is the conclusion of EFSA and ECDC with Italy second most affected country. THE outbreaks were 317, a number lower only than France in which 1,383 outbreaks were recorded. Viruses spread easily between birds and pigs. Occasionally they can infect people by causing disease mild or severe. Fortunately, despite the danger and the high spread of the latest epidemic no cases of infected humans have been reported in Europe. This is the report from EFSA and ECDC.

Worldwide, however, there have been reports of diseases asymptomatic or mild which allowed, therefore, to record a low level risk.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Who needs to pay more attention

Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, confirms the absence of serious infections for men in the last two years but remembers this fact he must not let his guard down. Especially for those who work with animals. Pigs and birds could be infected; for this it is essential a constant collaboration between laboratory experts, health experts and doctors. Finally, the immediate reporting of cases of infections is essential in order not to put the population at risk.