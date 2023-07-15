here’s what you need to know if you drink Coca Cola Zero

Although aspartame, a widely used sweetener, has been classified as a ‘possibly’ carcinogen, advice on its consumption has remained unchanged. WHO experts are now reviewing numerous scientific studies to assess the compound’s safety.

The classification “possibly carcinogenic” indicates that there is still not enough evidence to define it as such with certainty; however, WHO advises regular consumers of “Zero” drinks (lite, sugar-free versions) to reduce their intake. This warning is significant given that most people consume quantities below the safety limits.

Aspartame is found in many drinks (there are over 6,000), such as Diet Coke (never arrived in Italy) and the Coke Zero (Coke Zero). Il sweetener is the subject of controversy since its introduction in drinks and foods, i.e. since the 1980s.

It is Dr. Branca of WHO who invites people to consume fewer sugary drinks and to prefer water (especially in summer). However, there is no need to spend sleepless nights due to the large amount of Coke Zero you drink (believing that it does less harm than the traditional one!), as many other substances are classified as “possibly carcinogenic”, as thealoe vera.

Safe limits remain at 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day.

In short, you too try to further reduce the daily dosage; in this way, companies will be more encouraged to produce food less sweet and tastier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

