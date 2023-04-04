Dark chocolate is widely known for its nutritional benefits, especially for its high content of polyphenols, powerful antioxidants. However, a recent research conducted by the magazine “Il Salvagente” analyzed 18 bars of dark chocolate, discovering that an increase in the percentage of cocoa can also lead to a higher concentration of heavy metals such as cadmium and lead.

The research was inspired by a similar test conducted in the United States by Consumer Reports magazine, which analyzed 28 bars of dark chocolate to verify the concentration of lead and cadmium. In the Old Continent, for cadmium, there is a maximum threshold that cannot be exceeded, while for lead there is no specific legal limit for chocolate.

Analysis results

All the samples analyzed respect the legal limits for cadmium (classified by the IARC in group 1 as a certain carcinogen for humans), although some have concentrations closer to the limit than others. As regards lead (classified by Iarc in class 2B as a probable human carcinogen), however, reference was made to the American daily dose, equal to 0.017 mg/kg. Considering this threshold, the vast majority of samples analyzed easily exceed the daily dose.

Pesticides and mycotoxins

The samples analyzed were clean as regards mycotoxins, while in some cases traces of pesticides were detected, such as chlorpyrifos, a neurotoxic insecticide for children banned by Europe in 2020.

Polyphenols and choosing the healthiest chocolate

The bars with the highest percentage of cocoa contain higher quantities of polyphenols, with particular evidence in Novi Nero 99%, Lindt 99%, Vanini 100% and Zaini 100%. However, these tablets also have a higher concentration of heavy metals.

This double constraint makes it difficult to establish a ranking of the best chocolates ever. However, according to the results of the analysis, carried out by the magazine “Il Salvagente”, a good balance between the contribution of polyphenols and low concentration of heavy metals is maintained by Zaini 100%, Lindt 99% and JD Gross dark chocolate 95% (Lidl) .

