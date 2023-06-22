Here’s what you risk by eating raw foods (especially in summer)

Chapters Here’s what you risk eating raw foods (especially in summer) ANISAKISECHINOCOCCOSI CYSTIC SALMONELLA

The recent World Food Safety Day dedicated one of its three themes to the contamination of food products

If raw food has become a widespread trend, with the explosion of sushi fashion, diseases caused by bacteria from raw foods are also on the rise. Not for nothing, the recent one World Food Safety Day has dedicated one of its three themes to the contamination of food products. Then add the fact that summer is upon us and you want fresh foods such as vegetables and raw meats, and here it becomes even more knowing how to “handle” some uncooked foods is a priority.

Also for this reason, EFSA, the European agency in charge of food safety control, together with the Ministry of Health, has launched the third edition of the communication campaign #EUChooseSafeFood. The goal is, on the one hand, to inform and sensitize Italian citizens to make informed decisions on food choices in everyday life, at every stage of the food chain and, on the other, to highlight the fundamental role of science and the directives formulated by experts in the EFSA, thanks to which the food on our tables is controlled and safe. Here are some rules, also taken from EFSA advice, to address and resolve the major critical issues regarding raw food and its contamination.

