Home » here’s what’s inside the Pfizer drug
Health

here’s what’s inside the Pfizer drug

by admin

of EDITORIAL

Doctor Gabriele Segalla, Independent Research BiochemistSpecialist in Chemistry of microemulsions and colloidal systems, author of scientific publications and holder of various international patents (orcid.org/0000-0002-5969-3732 ), examines in this video some of the most significant aspects of the critical issues and toxicological potential of an mRNA vaccine.

The entire docu-video is based on Dr. Segalla’s study recently published in Italian in the Disinfection Notebook 02 2022, “Chemical-physical criticality and toxicological potential of lipid nanomaterials contained in an mRNA vaccine” downloadable from: ndmagazine.it/ e on the study published in peer-review in the American journal International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR), “Chemical-Physical Criticality and Toxicological Potential of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19mRNA Vaccine”, DOI: doi.org/ 10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.68.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE AND WATCH THE VIDEO

The post THE VIDEO-DOCUMENTARY / Pandora’s vaccine: here’s what’s inside Pfizer’s drug appeared first on Miglioverde.

___________

“THE VIDEO-DOCUMENTARY / Pandora’s vaccine: here’s what’s inside Pfizer’s drug” was written by Leonardo and published in Bestgreen.

See also  The latest version of iCloud for Windows has also added a complete password manager tool

You may also like

Seasonal workers, infringement procedure launched by the EU...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Dangerous ingredients in shower gels: which brands you...

Bisphenol A in food: EFSA further lowers the...

Fertilize rhododendrons with home remedies: This is how...

The Race is back in Rome, a pink...

German Bundestag – Health Committee deals with medical...

Melanoma (again) paves the way for a new...

Germany, four people stabbed in a gym in...

New study: Researchers warn of autism risk from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy