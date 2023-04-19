here’s what’s inside the Pfizer drug

of EDITORIAL

Doctor Gabriele Segalla, Independent Research BiochemistSpecialist in Chemistry of microemulsions and colloidal systems, author of scientific publications and holder of various international patents (orcid.org/0000-0002-5969-3732 ), examines in this video some of the most significant aspects of the critical issues and toxicological potential of an mRNA vaccine.

The entire docu-video is based on Dr. Segalla’s study recently published in Italian in the Disinfection Notebook 02 2022, “Chemical-physical criticality and toxicological potential of lipid nanomaterials contained in an mRNA vaccine” downloadable from: ndmagazine.it/ e on the study published in peer-review in the American journal International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR), “Chemical-Physical Criticality and Toxicological Potential of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19mRNA Vaccine”, DOI: doi.org/ 10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.68.

