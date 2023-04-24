Here’s what’s really in tea bags (in some cases, the percentage of tea leaves does not exceed 5%)

According to research, in some packages the tea leaves represent only a small part of the substances present in the bags

How much tea is in a tea bag? Anyone would answer this question by saying that there are only tea leaves in a bag, but that would not always be the correct answer. In some products, in fact, the percentage of aromatic leaves does not exceed 5%. The remainder contains a varied mix of very unhealthy additives. The expedient used by some companies is to place sachets on the market with sachets inside freeze-dried or powdered raw materials, thus making them reach the shelves of supermarkets all over the world, including Italy. The packaging is identical to that with loose leaf tea, i.e. the classic rectangular box with the opening on the upper side, as is the aesthetics of the sachets. However, there are two significant differences: the wording “freeze-dried tea” or “soluble tea” printed on the package and obviously a long list of ingredients on the back.

If we read the label wellan unusual gesture in the case of this product category, we would in fact discover a series of abnormal elements. The synthetic aromas are the masters, the result of a laboratory work that fakely recreates aromatic flavors; sugars and sweeteners also abound, i.e. malevolent sweeteners, then acidifiers such as citric acid, and finally dyes to recreate the dark green color typical of tea.

And all this if it goes well, because pesticides, pesticides, fertilizers and other contaminants could also be present, as noted the study published in April 2022 by the French consumer association60 Million Consumers.

Out of the 48 tested products, purchased in large-scale retail trade, 16 substances defined as problematic were found, including glyphosate, thiacloprid, acetamiprid and the insecticide chlorfenapyr. In 2017 the association had already carried out some analyzes from which it also emerged the presence of metals (aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, copper, mercury, lead). As if to say: ladies and gentlemen, here is served a tea with an eclectic metallic taste!

If we want to sip a steaming cup of this tasty and beneficial oriental drink made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis in complete safety, it is better to prefer buying sold packs in the organic and fair trade system.

Our attention must not fall only on the content, but also on the casing. The materials used to make the bags may not be made from biodegradable paper; it is easy to find plastic wrappings which, with high temperatures, could release toxic substances into the drink. Moreover, these sachets should then be perfectly emptied of the tea leaves and properly disposed of in the appropriate separate collection.

If to choose the right tea we therefore have to dribble between multiple obstacles like in a gymkhana, fortunately the companies specialized in organic and fair trade give us guarantees instead for an easier, more ethical and above all greet.