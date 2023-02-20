Home Health Here’s when it’s better not to eat lentils: “be careful”
Lentils are a very popular form of legume as they are part of a plant that belongs to the Fabaceae family, which has been growing spontaneously for thousands of years in almost every area of ​​the world in temperate temperature conditions, and in the West, as in the Mediterranean area, it has always been associated with an extremely useful and nutritious form of food, completely associated with Italian culture but not only, just think of the traditional association with money. But there are some cases where it is better not to eat lentils, what are these cases?

Considered very important in any food context, lentils have long been perceived as a natural substitute for meat, especially in situations where there is little possibility of using it.

The “meat of the poor” as it has often been called (it is still one of the typical names today) is actually an important source of iron, proteins, carbohydrates, very little fat, suitable for vegan and low-calorie diets. They also enjoy a great reputation from healthier diets as they are nutritious and economical, as well as suitable for use in various food preparations.

Equipped with an important satiating and antioxidant power, lentils are also useful in “traditional” contexts but also in the face of known problems such as diabetes and high cholesterol.

So who is the lentil-based diet not recommended for? The consumption of lentils is not recommended for those suffering from diseases such as gout, ulcers and any form of urinary tract problem should avoid them, at least in the traditional version, perhaps favoring those peeled, i.e. deprived already during the boxing of the peel, which is the part that causes the most negative effects.

Like all legumes, they can be decidedly annoying if consumed in the face of already present intestinal disorders such as aerophagia, meteorism, dysentery and digestive difficulties.

