here’s when it’s not needed (and the alternatives)

Biopsy of an armpit lymph node in case of surgery for breast cancer may no longer be a practice for all patients whose breast disease is in its early stages. A study published in the international scientific journal Jama Oncology concludes that for one in four women, sentinel lymph node dissection can be avoided, without this omission affecting treatment or the possibility of recovery.

This is the international Sound study, which involved fourteen international centers and recruited 1,463 women of all ages suffering from breast cancer with a diameter less than or equal to two centimeters, with axillary lymph nodes free of disease on ultrasound performed before the operation. The Breast Unit of the Sant’Anna hospital in the City of Health in Turin contributed to the trial, recruiting the highest number of patients after the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, the coordinating center of the study. The person responsible for the study at the Breast Unit of Sant’Anna in Turin was Mauro Porpiglia, belonging to the university Gynecology and Obstetrics 1, directed by Chiara Benedetto, both of whom were among the authors of the publication.

The results

The patients involved were divided into two groups: those in the first (control) underwent the standard treatment of removal of the tumor lesion and the axillary sentinel lymph node, those in the second (experimental) omitted axillary surgery. At the end of the postoperative therapies (hormonal, chemotherapy, radiotherapy) the patients underwent periodic checks and, after an observation period of more than five years, no differences emerged in terms of recurrence and survival. «The possibility of avoiding the biopsy of a sentinel lymph node in the case of breast cancer with certain characteristics is not yet an exception to the standard» highlighted Porpiglia.

Alternative interventions

«Before, the standard was to surgically remove the breast tumor and the lymph nodes in the armpit. At the beginning of the 1990s Umberto Veronesi had the idea of ​​treating patients with early-stage cancer in a different way, if the ultrasound of the axillary nodes was clean. The idea was to only perform a biopsy of a lymph node and it has become the standard for patients with early-stage cancer.” The international research in question now goes further, concluding that in tumors “with certain characteristics and for women in menopause, avoiding dissection of the sentinel lymph node does not jeopardize the outcome and consequently eliminates a series of side effects”, especially numbness, tingling and pain. on the arm, thanks to less invasive interventions, which therefore improve the quality of life of patients. “It would also mean – concludes the doctor – obtaining shorter operating times and fewer consequences, therefore also potentially reducing costs on the national healthcare system”.

