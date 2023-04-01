Voltaren is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is often prescribed to relieve pain and inflammation associated with several conditions, such as arthritis, muscle pain, headaches, and period pain.

The active ingredient of Voltaren is diclofenac, which works by reducing the production of prostaglandins, substances responsible for inflammation.

It is available in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, gel and injectable solution. The dosage form depends on the condition being treated and the severity of the symptoms.

The recommended dose may vary from person to person and should be prescribed by your doctor. Typically, the dose of Voltaren is 50-100 mg per day, to be taken divided into two or three doses.

Voltaren can be taken with or without food, but it is important to avoid taking the medicine with alcohol or carbonated drinks, as they can increase the risk of side effects.

Some of the more common side effects associated with taking Voltaren include headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness, and increased blood pressure.

In rare cases, taking Voltaren can cause more serious side effects, such as stomach problems, kidney failure, allergic reactions, and blood clotting problems.

Before taking Voltaren, it’s important to tell your doctor about any allergies or pre-existing medical conditions, such as stomach problems, kidney failure, or blood clotting problems.

Furthermore, it is important to avoid taking it during pregnancy or breastfeeding, unless explicitly prescribed by your doctor.

