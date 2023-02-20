Lentils are the legume obtained from the cultivation of Lens culinaris, a plant that belongs to the Fabaceae/Leguminosae family, in which we find, among others, chickpeas and peanuts, licorice, soybeans, beans and peas. An annual plant, meaning that it needs an entire biological cycle lasting one year, the lentil seems to be the legume eaten for the longest time in the history of humanity. 100 grams of lentils include about 116 kcal.

A good level, in line with other legumes and which makes this ingredient a valid companion in low-calorie diets. Lentils are by nature fat-free, in fact, just 0.4 g are calculated for each pound, low in sodium and with about 20% carbohydrates, of which 2% is made up of fibres. Proteins represent 9% of the total weight. From the point of view of vitamins and mineral salts, lentils enjoy good levels of vitamins A, C and B6 and also of calcium, magnesium and iron. Especially the iron enclosed in a hectogram of lentils causes almost 40% of the daily dose recommended by doctors.

Then the enclosed phosphorus accounts for 20.9% of the RDA and selenium for 7.3%. Thanks to the many measured vitamins and nutritional principles, lentils are almost always called “the meat of the poor”. In vegetarian and vegan diets they can be an excellent substitute for animal proteins. Iron is a valid companion against anemia, while the other vitamins support the body in dealing with states of psychophysical stress and in fighting malnutrition or loss of mineral salts, especially after a sporting activity.

Here’s when you shouldn’t eat lentils: “be careful”

As with many legumes, lentils can also cause intestinal reactions. The effect is especially due to the peel, whose fibers are not naturally digestible by the intestine. For this reason, it is advisable for predisposed subjects to consume hulled lentils, i.e. mechanically deprived of the peel. Similarly, consumption is not recommended for those suffering from urinary tract problems or those suffering from gout and ulcers.