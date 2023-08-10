here’s where to see shooting stars in Parma and its surroundings

The night of San Lorenzo

A special appointment, which is repeated every year and which, historically, is linked to the tradition of the martyrdom of San Lorenzo, celebrated precisely on the tenth day of August. What everyone calls “shooting stars” are actually debris from comet Swift-Tuttle, discovered in 1862 and whose last passage dates back to 1992. What actually happens at this time of year? The earth, revolving around the sun, crosses the orbit of the comet mentioned above, plunging into a swarm of Perseids. The “shooting stars” are therefore nothing but meteors. Here’s where to see them in Parma and its province

Fornio in Festa 2023: festival of San Lorenzo

The small hamlet of Fornio immersed in the countryside and far from the city lights lends itself perfectly to the observation of shooting stars. Also this year the Circolo Folkloristico Sportivo Fornio is organizing the traditional festival of San Lorenzo in Fornio di Fidenza, a series of fun evenings between legend and tradition. If scientifically the fall of the stars is to be attributed to the passage, inside the terrestrial visual orbit, of the asteroids of the Perseus constellation (precisely called Perseids), culturally the rain of stars has been elaborated in a more poetic way. (ALL INFORMATION)

Watching the shooting stars at Castello di Scipione

A magical evening with a panoramic picnic at sunset in the garden of the Castello di Scipione of the Marquis Pallavicini starting from 7 and 3 pm and nocturnal visits with the garden open until 12.30 pm to observe the magic of the shooting stars. Thursday 10 and Saturday 12 August, visits at 20.30, 21.40 and 22.45 with the possibility of entry for a picnic in the garden from 19.15. For the long night of San Lorenzo, Thursday 10 August and Saturday 12 August, it will be possible to experience a magical evening at the Castello di Scipione of the Marquises Pallavicino: the millenary castle surrounded by nature, in the medieval village on the hills of great landscape value between Parma and Piacenza , 2 km from Salsomaggiore Terme. (ALL INFORMATION)

On the night of San Lorenzo admiring the stars from the Pieve di Bazzano

Shrouded in silence and surrounded by valuable natural contexts, the parish churches represent a past of cultural and architectural richness: on 10 August at 9 pm, on the night traditionally dedicated to admiring the shooting stars, the Pieve di Bazzano, dedicated to Sant’Ambrogio, opens its doors for a guided tour to discover a millenary history and an accordion concert (all with free admission). (ALL INFORMATION)

Music under the stars (and mysteries) in the Romanesque church of Sanguinar

Place of bloody battles in the medieval period, the name of the hamlet of the Municipality of Noceto, Sanguinar, seems to evoke its ancient past: it is said that in the times of Federico Barbarossa (1152-1199), after a tragic battle, blood flowed so abundantly in the stream that made a mill wheel turn three times. From the memory of that stream the toponym of Sanguinero would have been born. Silent witness of those events was the Romanesque parish church (mentioned for the first time in 1080) located on the axis of the Via Emilia, a new stage, Wednesday 9 August at 21, of the Estate of the Parishes 2023 review (ALL INFORMATION)

On the night of San Lorenzo, harmony of notes and stars at the Sanctuary of Careno

With over a thousand years of history, the Sanctuary of Careno in the municipality of Pellegrino Parmense (PR) opens its doors on Thursday 10 August at 9 pm, on the night of San Lorenzo, for the concert “Armonie sotto le stelle” which will be followed by a brief walk to observe the shooting stars and the constellations (participation in both events is free). (ALL INFORMATION)