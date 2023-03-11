Vitamin B9, commonly known as folic acid, belongs to the group of water-soluble vitamins, i.e. that particular type of vitamins that cannot be accumulated by our body, but must be regularly ingested through food. There vitamin B9 it tends to be destroyed in the presence of excessive heat and to disperse when it is in close contact with water. Folic acid is of fundamental importance for pregnant women as this vitamin tends to protect and promote the development of the embryo.

Furthermore, we must not forget that it is also essential for the correct synthesis of proteins and of DNA as well as for the formation of hemoglobin. Its right presence of this vitamin in our body also helps to prevent many risks to our health, which particularly concern the cardiovascular field. To take vitamin B9, we must ingest particular foods, where it is found in large quantities amount.

Among these we recall, for example, green leafy vegetables, such as lettuce, broccoli, spinach and asparagus, but we also find it in the liver, in milk, in some cereals and in some fruits such as, for example, oranges, kiwi and lemons. As far as the daily requirement of vitamin B9 is concerned, our body needs approx 0,2 mg of folic acid. As mentioned above, however, during pregnancy, expectant mothers should take much more folic acid.

To be precise, doctors recommend taking double the amount since the fetus uses the maternal reserves of folic acid. There may be cases where a person is deficient in vitamin B9. This shortcoming mainly results from an abuse of alcoholfrom the onset of some pathologies such as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus and celiac disease. The latter in particular tends to cause a reduced production of red blood cells, resulting in anemia.

For pregnant women, folic acid deficiency is more risky, as it can have negative effects on the correct development of the nervous system of the baby. fetus. In some cases a high deficiency of vitamin B9 it can even cause the birth of premature babies and with spina bifida. When the exact opposite occurs, i.e. an excess of this vitamin, health problems are unlikely to occur. This is because it happens that the quantities beyond the limits present in our body are soon expelled through the urine.