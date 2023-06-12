Here’s which disease struck down Silvio Berlusconi: the symptoms and how it comes – Gossip.it

He died at the age of 86 due to worsening health conditions

Silvio Berlusconi passed away this morning, June 12, at the age of 86 due to the worsening of his health conditions, already precarious for some time. Last Friday he was hospitalized again at the San Raffaele in Milan, where he had already remained for 45 days, discharged last May 19, due to the respiratory and cardiovascular problems that have joined the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he suffered and for which he kept everyone in suspense, forced into the intensive care unit. The disease killed him. The symptoms have worsened in recent years. In the end there was nothing more to do.

Berlusconi last April 5 was forced to hospitalize, initially in intensive care, to treat a severe lung infection that has started as part of chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia. Since last April 16 he had then been transferred to the ordinary hospitalization ward. The bulletin released by the health workers read: “He is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a pulmonary infection. The infectious event is part of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, of which the persistent phase has been ascertained chronic and the absence of evolutionary features in acute leukemia”. Professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri had signed the note. “The therapeutic strategy in place – said the bulletin again – it provides for the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the pre-existing clinical conditions”.

The former premier had had another hospitalization even earlier, in March. The agency Ansa he had made it known that he had been hospitalized due to cardiovascular problems and that he had arrived at the hospital “with shortness of breath”. beraking latest news had talked about “an infection with respiratory distress” which the doctors were treating with antibiotics. The Corriere della Sera had pointed out that he was hospitalized in delicate but stable conditionsin cardiac surgery intensive care, for pneumonia.

To silence the many voices, Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Forza Italia and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “Silvio Berlusconi speaks and has been hospitalized because the previous problem had not been resolved. He was admitted to intensive care because a problem concerning an infection had not been resolved. But he speaks. That’s all I know”. He was then discharged on March 30immediately returning to work.

Last year, in January 2022, Berlusconi was hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection. He had also ended up in hospital twice during the pandemic period: the first for ten days in September 2020, after testing positive for Covid; the second in May 2021 due to problems related to the lung infection also caused by the Coronavirus.

The former Prime Minister in 2016 had undergone an open heart operation to replace the aortic valve. In 2019 an emergency operation for an intestinal obstruction. In May 1997, he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor in his prostate. In 2014 he underwent two operations for uveitis, an inflammation of the eyes.