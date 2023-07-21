here’s who risks the most and what protects us – breaking latest news

by Luca Carra

One manifests itself in chronic fatigue, headaches, memory loss; another with respiratory symptoms (coughing and shortness of breath); another type with mainly muscle and joint pain; the fourth affects the nervous system with loss of touch and smell

Of Long Covid there is not one but four. In order of frequency: a Long Covid characterized by chronic fatigue, headaches, memory loss. One with respiratory symptoms (coughing and shortness of breath). One with mostly muscle and joint pain. Finally one that affects the nervous system with loss of touch and smell. They are in all probability clinical conditions with different causes but all originating from the aftermath of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, which can last for years and ruin the lives of millions of patients. This was established by a multicenter study directed by the Infectious Diseases of the University of Verona as part of the European project «Orchestra, published today in the eClinical Medicine journal of the Lancet group.

Who risks the most

If confirmed, the research represents a fundamental step in the fight against a multifaceted and elusive syndrome, characterized by hundreds of symptoms and, for now, with no cure. Unlike the majority of research carried out so far, this quadripartition allows us to understand who is at greater risk: women are more likely to develop chronic fatigue or pain and neurological symptoms, those who already suffered from lung disease before the infection could develop Long Covid of a respiratory nature, those who had gastrointestinal symptoms during the acute infection could suffer from chronic fatigue. On the other hand, those who presented loss of touch or smell at the onset, in addition to neurological Long Covid, could present respiratory and fatigue symptoms.

Vaccine, antibodies and cortisone help avoid it

The fact that Long Covid is divided into four different clinical pictures does not imply that a patient suffers from only one of these. The most unfortunate can add several. The most serious forms, in fact, have at least three. “Unfortunately, women have a triple risk of severe Long Covid, just as those who had gastrointestinal symptoms or kidney complications during the acute infection are at greater risk,” Evelina Tacconelli, coordinator of the Orchestra project and of the publication, explains to Corriere. “But there is also good news: those who have been vaccinated, or have received cortisone-based treatments or monoclonal antibodies during the infection have a much lower risk of developing Long Covid”.

Machine learning to better understand the disease

For two years, the study followed 1,796 patients affected by Covid in five different countries (Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina) who were uniformly subjected to a battery of clinical, biochemical, serological tests and a questionnaire to measure the quality of life after 3, 6 and 12 months from the onset of the disease. 57% of patients reported at least one symptom one year after infection. The symptoms found in this multicenter cohort were collected in four different clinical pictures using advanced machine learning techniques, which made it possible to confirm known risk and protective factors, but also to highlight new ones, such as gastrointestinal symptoms – which seem to indicate one of the factors involved in Long Covid in the intestinal microbiota – and the use of cortisone in initial treatments, which thanks to its anti-inflammatory action has probably reduced the risk of the disease becoming chronic. The reasons why being a woman predisposes us more to the pitfalls of this long ordeal, which affects 30 to 60 million people worldwide, could depend on some female genetic and hormonal components.

Identify the people most at risk to stop the syndrome

The Orchestra project study does not provide definitive answers and is the first in a series of ongoing studies involving dozens of cohorts of the population, patients and healthcare professionals spread across Europe, Africa and South America. But it certainly puts the Long Covid nebula in order, making it possible to identify the people most at risk and to start studies to understand the causes and mechanisms of the disease. And therefore, finally, new treatments to dodge Covid and its poisoned fruits.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

