There are those who love them and those who instead, especially among the younger ones, hates them, bluntly. Broccoli, whatever faction you belong to, however, turns out to be a real one superfood, able to promote the health of the organism as few other foods can do. We will have to eat them more often, but this does not happen due to the characteristic smell they give off during cooking, which actually acts as a deterrent. Of these vegetables, mainly grown in Europe, we eat everything, both the leaves and the unripe inflorescences. Nutritionists often recommend them because, although they fill you up, they provide a particularly low calorie intake: ideal for those who have to follow a low-calorie diet. But broccoli is much more than just allies in the hands of those who want to lose weight.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, regulate the intestine

This superfood offers a thousand benefits, because it is rich in iron, potassium, vitamins (A, B, C and E), minerals, antioxidants and, in addition to water, many fibers. This package provides the consumer with a large number of weapons that enhance the body, counteracting the effects of free radicals thus reducing any inflammation. The precious fibers also contribute to the intestinal regularity.

Because broccoli is good for you

A recent study conducted by a team of researchers from the Penn State also revealed that broccoli contains molecules specialized in protecting the lining of the small intestine, thus inhibiting the development of even serious diseases, such as cancer or type 2 diabetes. The study found that this ability is due to the sulforafanoa molecule capable of counteracting it oxidative stress and responsible for that slightly bitter taste that distinguishes broccoli. Other known beneficial effects are those on liver, teeth and gums, and more generally on the whole immune system. Lutein and zeaxanthin (carotenoids) also protect the eye healthslow down the degenerative process due to aging: with the consumption of broccoli the risk is also considerably lowered cataract.

Increase consumption of broccoli

“We all know that broccoli is good for you – ask researchers Gary Perdew, H. Thomas and Dorothy Willits Hallowell Chair, from Penn State – but why? Our research is helping to uncover the mechanisms by which broccoli and other foods benefit health in mice and possibly humans as well. It provides strong evidence that cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, they should be part of a normal healthy diet”.

The wall of the small intestine, Perdew explains, allows water and beneficial nutrients to pass into the body, but prevents food particles and bacteria that could cause harm. Certain cells lining the intestines, including enterocytes, which absorb water and nutrients; goblet cells, which secrete a protective layer of mucus on the intestinal wall, and Paneth cells, which secrete lysosomes that contain digestive enzymes, help modulate this activity and maintain a healthy balance. According to what was published on the pages of the magazine Laboratory Investigationwhich gave space to the important discovery, the newly discovered special molecules (called aryl hydrocarbon receptor ligands) bind to the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) initiating a variety of activities that influence intestinal cell functions.

Who should avoid eating broccoli

But broccoli is not always friends with our health. In some cases, it is best to avoid them. Broccoli, belonging to the cruciferous family, can cause some side effects. Among these, one of the best known is certainly swelling, triggered by fibres, oligosaccharides and polyols: those suffering from gastritis and intestinal problems should consume broccoli in moderation. High amounts of potassium can also be a problem. People with hypothyroidism may experience side effects due to goitrogens which alter the correct thyroid activity.

Nutritional values:

100 grams of raw broccoli provide 34 calories

• 89.30 g of water

• 2.82 g in protein

• 0.37 g of lipids (of which: 0.039 of saturated fat, 0.011 of monounsaturated fat and 0.038 of polyunsaturated fat)

• 1.70 g of sugars

• 2.6 g of fiber

• 89.2 mg of vitamin C

• 0.639 mg of niacin

• 0.573 mg of pantothenic acid

• 0.175 mg of vitamin B6

• 0.117 mg in riboflavin

• 0.071 mg in thiamine

• 0.78 mg of vitamin E

• 623 IU of vitamin A

• 63 µg of folate

• 101.6 μg of vitamin K

• 466 mg of phosphorus

• 316 mg of potassium

• 33 mg of sodium

• 47 mg of calcium

• 21 mg of magnesium

• 0.73 mg of zinc

• 0.42 mg of iron

• 0.210 mg in manganese

• 2.5 µg of selenium

Source

Laboratory Investigation