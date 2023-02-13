We are unquestionably linked to the “basic” teachings that come from our family culture and that dictated by the culture we belong to, which often “collides” with the reality of scientific discoveries. This can represent a form of bewilderment because in some cases foods and drinks that for years we have considered linked to particular contexts even though they have no real effects, for example the correlation between chamomile tea and sleep aid

Here’s Why Chamomile Helps You Sleep: The Shocking Revelation

In reality, the properties of chamomile among those recognized by science are not linked to a “sedative” context but rather anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic in the stomach and intestines, thus resulting useful for deflating the abdominal system and for relaxing the body in important way after a condition of physical stress.

It is also used to aid digestion and for a diuretic action on the part of the body, especially after a hearty meal.

Therefore it does not help to sleep “directly” as it does not induce sleep, but it helps to develop a relaxing and soothing function in the body and which can see its effect added together with others of an actually sedative type such as fennel.

But it is also important to understand how to develop the infusion of chamomile to generate the desired effect, i.e. relaxing, since if the infusion times are prolonged, let’s say longer than 3-4 minutes, the substance releases potentially exciting substances, and which therefore they develop an “opposite” power.

However, it is no coincidence that chamomile appears to have been used by practically every type of civilization that had it available, coming from a type of flower very similar to the traditional daisy, in very diversified fields and in equally different functions, starting from medicinal remedies up to traditional infusions.

Drinking chamomile therefore does not “put you to sleep” but develops a series of effects related to relaxation in a general sense.