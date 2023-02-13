Vegetables are good for you, in almost every way you decide to prepare and cook them, at least according to the popular imagination which however is true in many cases. Moreover, if the Mediterranean diet is one of those richest in important and ductile foods such as artichokes, very common throughout the continental area, this is also due to the habit of developing preparations.

Artichokes are extremely useful and common in food use but they also constitute an important source of nutrients as over the centuries they have been used as medicinal food as well as being scientifically suitable for improving the health of the body, including organs , such as the liver.

Here’s why eating artichokes is good for the liver: “crazy”

Regardless of the preparation and the recipe, artichokes are very rich in proteins and low in calories but their contribution in terms of mineral salts is also important, which allows those who use them regularly to be able to count on a significant antioxidant property, which it is essential for a conservative and “reconstituting” action for the body’s immune system.

Several studies have revealed a high “beneficial” power of artichokes, for example in the function of bile production which can even double or triple in the face of a constant diet of artichokes, which are also very useful for reducing the intake of toxins present in the organ, reducing the possibility of action and the possibility of contracting hepatitis and cirrhosis and other diseases related to the liver.

The action of the vegetable also improves the action of free radicals which is a necessary action to limit and prevent cellular ageing.

In principle, this vegetable is always beneficial as it is not fattening and able to have a diuretic power in all respects, resulting in being a multipurpose food in the true sense of the word.

On the other hand, excessively complicated and difficult to manage condiments for the body should be avoided.