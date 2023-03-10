One of the most important vitamins for our body is definitely the B12. In fact, it is involved in the production of red blood cells, in the correct function of our nervous system, in the production of energy necessary for our body and in regulating mood. As can be easily deduced, the functions listed above are all very important for optimal physical performance. This essential vitamin is also known as cobalaminathat is, it is presented as an essential nutrient that plays a fundamental role in many functions of our body.

This vitamin is especially found in many foods animal origin, such as in meat, fish and dairy products. But that’s not all: in fact, it is also available in foods of plant origin and also in supplements. Vitamin B12 is certainly important for everyone, but it also takes on a more crucial role for all those who engage in physical activities, such as athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

You just have to continue with the reading because in this article we will discover the role of vitamin B12 in thephysical activity and we will clarify why it is considered so important. As we said previously, vitamin B12 is important for all those people who practice sports and other physical activities. This, precisely, because this particular vitamin is essential for the production of red blood cells.

In fact, remember that red blood cells have the task of transporting oxygen to the muscles. In particular, when muscles work intensely during physical activity, they need more oxygen to ensure that their function takes place in the most correct way possible. Furthermore, vitamin B12 is also involved in the production ofenergy necessary for our body. This is because it helps convert food into glucose. This last element, on the other hand, is the primary source of fuel for the cells of our body.

All of this is important because it can help athletes keep their energy levels stable during prolonged periods of exercise. In addition, vitamin B12 plays an essential role for the proper function of our nervous system and could help prevent nerve damage and neurological symptoms that can occur as a result of strenuous physical activity. All athletes who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet may, however, be at an increased risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. This is because this vitamin is mostly found in foods of animal origin.