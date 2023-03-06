Excellent in the morning to start the day in the best way, they are also perfect for a snack or eaten fresh after a winter meal. They are really the best allies of the fleeting snack, under an office desk, as they peel in seconds. Never mandarins are they caloric as many claim?

Are tangerines fattening?

When you are on a dietone wonders about every single food and also choosing tangerines as an alternative snack or as a quick snack snack, the doubt remains. These fruits have very few calorie: solo 50every 100 grams of product. However the amount of fructose contained in them means that eating 300 grams is equivalent to drinking a can of carbonated soft drink.

Tangerines must necessarily be eaten in smaller portions compared to apples, pears, kiwis, especially if yes suffers from diabetes or you are particularly overweight. Having said that, tangerines remain among the fruits richest in vitamin C, of mineral salts e you fibre. The presence of ascorbic acid gives a lot of energy, so they are particularly suitable for counteracting seasonal ills.

Tangerines are also able to fight water retention, purifying the body and preventing constipation; they are high in water and fiber and for those looking to follow a balanced diet it is somewhat crucial to have a good one intestinal regularity. So tangerines, if not in very large quantities, are perfect, giving the body 2 grams of fiber for every 100 of product.

One of the other most interesting aspects of these fruits is that they are able to reactivate the slow metabolism but it doesn’t end here because the white part present under the peel of tangerines is really important, so it shouldn’t be thrown away as it contains a substance: nobilitin, which is able to prevent obesity and protect against type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems such as strokes and heart attacks.

Studies conducted on this substance have shown that consuming the white part of tangerines prevents the accumulation of fat in the liver and this is definitely one more reason to savor these small fruits without too much guilt.