If you have a sweet tooth mandarins and you occasionally eat them after dinner, then this article is just for you. Let’s see together, in the following lines, what happens in eating tangerines after dinner, what are the possible benefits or negative effects they bring to our body.

In the meantime, let’s start by making a small premise that you may not be aware of: all fruit in general should be eaten at least one hour after meals and not immediately afterwards. At this point, let’s try to understand what happens if we eat gods regularly tangerines after dinner in an attempt to finish the dinner and leave a good sweet and sour taste in the mouth.

Let’s say that, also in this case, the opinions in this regard are very conflicting: there are those who say that nothing happens because perhaps from personal experience they have not had any side effects (but here more in-depth research should be done on a sufficient number of people), and then there are those who say that the tangerines if eaten before going to bed they help bring to insomnia.

Tangerines, like oranges, have good quantities of vitamin C: if on the one hand it is true that this vitamin facilitates sleep if taken in the right recommended daily quantities and above all in the early hours of the day, it is also true however that if it is a few hours before going to bed, it can cause severe insomnia, sending those who would like to sleep well completely into a tailspin. So this is the first potential problem for those who eat mandarins right after dinner.

Another problem is related to the poor digestion because eating fruit immediately after a meal without waiting for digestion, causes sluggish digestion. This is the reason why tangerines should be eaten one or two hours after the previous meal in order to prevent them from stagnating in the stomach and fermenting, losing most of their nutrients. Fruit typically takes a one in fact twenty minutes to be digested, while a complete meal takes even more than an hour.

To top it off, generally eat fruit after meals, sort of after dinner, they can make you fat. If the glycemic index of dinner is already high enough, all you will do is add more sugars which will then turn into grassi with progressive weight gain.