Apples are a fundamental factor both in the general nutritional field but also from an economic point of view for producers and fruit growers as in over 3000 varieties available in the world, this variety of fruit is absolutely important in terms of diffusion and nutritional properties, going to constitute also culturally something very present, like the famous motto An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apples in Italy are widespread, often categorized by common areas, even if quinces, once very common since the 1960s, have gradually lost popularity, even if they are very useful from a nutritional point of view.

Here’s why you should eat quinces: “unbelievable”

Originally from Asia Minor and the Caucasus area, but also widespread in the Mediterranean, the quince tree that develops these fruits which are part of a different variety from the traditional apple, has lost popularity in the commercial sphere, due to the sweeter traditional apples and palatable.

But quinces, today much more difficult to find in traditional supermarkets but also in greengrocers, are rich in properties and absolutely deserve attention and respect.

It tends to contain little calories, about 57 calories per 100 g of fruit, commensurate with an important contribution of iron, potassium and magnesium mineral salts as well as fibers and a considerable contribution of pectin and tannin, essential for regulating the development of free radicals and for keeping values ​​such as high cholesterol under control, as well as promoting natural digestion.

It is able to improve diuresis thanks to the ability to eliminate toxins, the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties are also renowned, as they are very nutritious, even if given the consistency and the sour taste of the fruit in question, it is undoubtedly more palatable to be consumed in the form of tarts or preparations.

Quinces are also beneficial for the skin, being able to effectively hydrate the epidermis and restore its tone.