Hermann Gröhe visits the Bernhard Nocht Institute

In addition to the exchange of experiences between scientists working against the Ebola epidemic in West Africa (Guinea, Sierra Leone, Nigeria), Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe found out about the expertise of the institute, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health, in combating infectious diseases.

The Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine is Germany’s largest institution and national competence center for research, care and teaching in the field of tropical diseases and emerging infectious diseases. The subject of research is clinic, epidemiology and disease control as well as the biology of pathogens and carriers.