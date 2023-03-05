An inguinal hernia is a so-called “visceral hernia in the area of ​​the inguinal canal”. It usually occurs at so-called weak points, such as in men, where the spermatic cord enters the abdominal wall. In the event of an expansion, the tissue then passes from the abdominal cavity into the inguinal canal. The fracture (hernia) is easily recognizable from the outside, as there is a clearly pronounced “bump” in the groin area.

According to statistics, such a hernia develops in about ten percent of the population.

The most common therapeutic option is surgery, during which this weak point is closed. More than 90 percent of the 1 million hernia surgeries performed in the US each year use a mesh to correct the problem.

The reasons for such an intervention are not only possible pain and discomfort, which can be associated with a hernia. Rather, there is the possibility that intestinal tissue penetrates through this weak point, which can then be pinched and lead to a life-threatening intestinal obstruction.

Straightforward logic that is applied here is that the weak point, i.e. the resulting hole, is either sewn up or closed with something, with a net for example. According to the Web MD report[1] a mesh implant is the method of choice to prevent recurrence. Allegedly, mesh implants are said to significantly reduce the recurrence of hernias compared to simply closing the hernial orifice with stitches.

We learn here that the mesh implant makes the surgery between $50 and $100 more expensive. However, a mesh made of biological material costs $8000. And we learn that in the United States more than 350,000 such surgeries are performed annually (although elsewhere the figure was 90 percent of 1 million, rather than around 900,000).

Regarding the question of side effects, only infections and seromas are discussed that are stated as being either minor or going away on their own. Seromas are accumulations of lymphatic fluid and exudate in tissues. You can puncture these seromas. They often resolve on their own.

Or in other words: According to “Web MD” there are hardly any side effects worth mentioning for the mesh implants.

Mesh implants in the fairytale forest

A report appeared on the BBC in September 2018[2], according to which complications and side effects due to mesh implants occur in more than 100,000 patients. There is also a YouTube post on this[3] the BBC.

The numbers quoted here relate to Great Britain and blatantly contrast with the downplaying information from “Web MD”. In the last six years, around 570,000 patients have had mesh implants. The side effect rates observed here are between 12-30 percent. That is around 170,000 patients with implant side effects.

The side effects are sometimes so devastating that patients suffer from permanent pain that makes normal everyday activities, sleep, work, etc. impossible. A number of these patients become depressed and even contemplate suicide.

According to the BBC, this scenario is favored by the fact that the British healthcare system has no binding regulations and guidelines that regulate the treatment and follow-up care of patients. The manufacturers of the mesh implants can thus practically do what they want, which they apparently do.

Side effect profile of mesh implants

Drugwatch.com[4] leaves no doubt that the most serious complications following hernia mesh implantation can be fatal. In the vast majority of cases they cause at least severe pain of long duration. The serious side effects are not the famous “tip of the iceberg”, i.e. exceptional situations, but these side effects are actually the most common.

These side effects are:

adhesion

This is an attachment of the mesh to organic tissue, often also to nearby intestinal tissue. Chronic and often severe pain is often the patient’s only symptom of such an adhesion. In the long term, this often leads to an intestinal obstruction.

Manufacturers try to counteract adhesion by providing the nets with various coatings that are intended to prevent adhesion. However, this does not seem to be the solution to the problem. Because despite this evidence, these side effects occur again and again. A study[5] from 2009 then showed that the organism apparently dissolves and absorbs these deposits, which renders their original effectiveness null and void. And this effect even seems to occur surprisingly quickly. Because the authors saw that the adhesion-reducing effect was already wearing off after one week. After one month there was no longer any advantage compared to the meshes without anti-adhesive coating.

Intestinal obstruction due to mesh implants

Adhesion of the implant to intestinal tissue can lead to intestinal obstruction, something the surgery was intended to prevent. The displacement/migration of the mesh can also change intestinal loops in such a way that an intestinal obstruction occurs. The symptoms of this are nausea, vomiting, and an inability to pass stool and gastric vapours.

If the intestinal wall is perforated, the contents of the intestine and the associated bacteria enter the abdominal cavity and lead to peritonitis, which often ends in sepsis. This is a life-threatening scenario.

infections

Superficial infections at the suture can be treated comparatively easily with antibiotics. Infections that have developed in and around the implant area are much more difficult to treat. There is often only one option left: another operation to remove the implant. The symptoms here are inflammatory processes, fever and symptoms resembling a cold.

rejection reactions

The implant is quite capable of triggering immune reactions. This then leads to rejection reactions. Symptoms include severe swelling in the surgical site, pain and/or tenderness in the area, redness, and flu-like symptoms.

Displacements/migration of the implant

If the implant detaches after the operation, there is a high probability that it will start to “wander” in the abdominal area. The reactions provoked by this can look different. Adhesions, fistulas, abscesses and intestinal blockages or intestinal perforations can occur. The symptoms of this are extreme pain. However, the whole thing can also be painless at first, until the corresponding symptoms appear in the case of more severe damage.

recurrences

One of the most common complications after mesh implantation is the return of the hernia. The exact reason for this frequency is not yet clear. Therefore, as a patient, you should realize that the implantation of such meshes is no guarantee that you have now overcome your hernia problem.

There is a study[6] from 2016, which had shown in 3200 patients that the use of an implant had initially reduced the probability of a recurrence. But the study also showed that there is an increased risk of long-term complications that negates this apparent benefit. Because the associated detachment and migration of the network ensures that the hernia becomes manifest again. The patient’s health status and lifestyle also appear to influence the risk of recurrence.

Conclusion

Pain after an operation is often a warning sign, especially if the surgical wound is not directly affected, but other areas. In the case of mesh implants after an inguinal hernia operation and the pain that occurs afterwards, you should be particularly careful. Because the side effects described above are common (up to 30 percent) and potentially life-threatening.

What are the alternatives?

I would like to briefly outline possible alternatives here and refer to the relevant contributions of mine.

Eligible for me:

a) Osteopathy and other manual procedures. This involves assessing the condition of the tissue and how (or if) it can help. The function of the ISG (sacroiliac joint) should also be checked. The patient definitely needs self-exercises to stabilize the condition. More about fascia here:



b) Fasting (bowel relief): An atonic bowel or simply slack and “overflowing bowel” creates too much pressure. You can see and feel this too. Fasting helps enormously here and brings relief. Of course, the causes must be eliminated, which means a change in diet and exercise habits.

More about colon cleansing here:

c) Enemas (intestinal relief): as just stated. Enemas sometimes bring rapid relief. However, the causes must be eliminated. More details on the subject of enema here:



d) Homeopathy: Here too we see good results. However, the possible causes as described under a) to c) must be remedied.

e) Vital substances for the connective tissue – especially silicon. An assessment of the vital substance situation should be carried out. Silicon plays an important role here. More about this here:

More about connective tissue and what you can do here:



The measures can be accompanied by regular ultrasound examinations to assess the success. The medical newspaper already reported in 2010:

An ultrasound scan can be used to observe how the hernia changes when a patient increases the pressure in the abdominal cavity by straining, reports Dr. Helmar Gai from Hamburg. A study by the Fleetinsel Clinic in Hamburg with more than 7000 patients shows that the shape of the hernia in the examination enables a good risk assessment.[7]

In most cases, however, this is no longer necessary because the patients quickly notice that the “situation” has improved significantly.

