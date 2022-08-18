Esports organization Heroic has announced a new partnership with gaming gear specialist Xtrfy. The deal is said to make Xtrfy a mouse, mouse pad and keyboard partner for Heroic, and will see Xtrfy support Heroic’s teams and players, while the organization will help develop the gaming brand’s future products.

“With Xtrfy, we have carefully selected partners for mice, mouse pads and keyboards that we know will provide players with the best possible product,” said Oliver Valsgaard, Head of Esports Operations at Heroic.

“We know this because many of our players are already using their products today. Another exciting part of the partnership is Xtrfy’s commitment to working with and hands-on with our players to continually develop new and innovative products. I Speaking on behalf of the entire Heroic organization, when I say that we are excited about the partnership and the many prospects for mutual success.

There was no mention of how long the partnership deal would last or any financials related to the deal.