Heroin and long-term damage: the number of drug-related deaths in Germany continues to rise

Not a marginal problem: more and more people in Germany are dying from drugs

Drugs as a cause of death are increasingly a problem. As has been the case for several years, the number of drug-related deaths rose in 2022 – by nine percent. The Federal Drug Commissioner now wants to make the addiction problem a top priority.

1990 – That’s how many people died from drugs in the past year. The number of drug-related deaths has risen again, as it has for several years, compared to 2021 an increase of almost nine percent was recorded. According to Federal Drug Commissioner Burkhard Blienert (SPD), heroin use and the long-term effects of drug use are the main causes of death.

As in previous years, it is the populous federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia with 703, Bavaria with 277 and Berlin with 230 that recorded the most drug-related deaths. Also not new: mainly male addicts are affected. In 2022, 1,684 of the 1,990 affected were male.

Long-term damage Main cause of drug-related deaths



This year’s figures are largely in line with developments that have been apparent for several years. According to the information, in 2012 there were still 944 people who died as a result of the consumption of illegal substances. In 2019 there were already 1398 people, a year later 1581 and in 2021 already 1826.

In the years 2019 to 2022 alone, the number of drug-related deaths rose by more than 400 a year. It is noted that the informative value of the data is limited and error-prone, which is due to the different collection methods in the federal states.

However, the causes have not changed. For years, it has mainly been long-term damage that ultimately led to death. In addition, there are primarily drug-related deaths as a result of the consumption of heroin/morphine and opiate and substitution substances in connection with other drugs.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, addiction is not a marginal problem in society. Addiction is defined there as “not only the dependency diseases […]but rather the entirety of risky, abusive and addictive behaviors in relation to addictive substances and non-substance-related behaviors such as gambling”. Addiction disorders are serious chronic diseases that are often linked to dramatic personal fates. Family members, friends or colleagues are also affected.

“Addiction is a disease – not a stigma”



According to information from the Federal Ministry of Health, which is based, among other things, on the 2018 Epidemiological Addiction Survey, 1.6 million people in Germany are alcohol dependent and 2.3 million are addicted to medication. Around 600,000 people in Germany showed problematic use of cannabis and other illegal drugs.

On Thursday in Berlin, Blienert called for “a paradigm shift” in drug policy: “Addiction is a disease, not a stigma – people with addictions should no longer be excluded,” he explained. “That’s why we have to talk about drug use, about better addiction help and more prevention.”

“More low-threshold help that reaches people faster and more directly is needed,” explained Blienert. “From drug consumption rooms to substitution facilities to sleeping quarters for homeless addicts – these are all proven measures against the abuse of illegal drugs because they can be the first step in quitting.” Better support for parents, partners and children of addicts is also necessary.

The drug commissioner called on the federal states in particular to take action. “The topic of addiction belongs in the ministries and senates of the federal states at the top level,” he explained. “In addition, savings in addiction counseling and contact points must become an absolute taboo.”

Those:Statista, Federal Ministry of Health, with agency material