Herpangina, also known as Zahorsky’s disease, primarily affects children and babies, but adolescents and adults can also become infected with the contagious disease. Cases of this mostly harmless viral infection occur particularly in summer. Typical symptoms are nodules and blisters in the mouth and throat, with a sore throat Difficulty swallowing, as well as fever, nausea and abdominal pain. Symptoms can change as the disease progresses. What are other signs and what is the treatment? Read that here!

Causes: how does herpangina develop?

The causative agents of herpangina are mostly Coxsackie A viruses from the enterovirus group, which are transmitted, for example, via drinking water and contaminated food or objects. In rare cases, the Coxsackie B virus can also be a trigger. Since the disease is highly contagious (even two to three days before the onset of symptoms), infection can also occur through direct contact with other infected people.

First, the pathogens multiply in the throat and gastrointestinal tract and lead to corresponding symptoms. Very rarely they reach other organs via the bloodstream and cause symptoms there. Inflammation of the meninges (meningitis) or brain (encephalitis) is particularly dangerous.

The name Herpangina (also: Angina herpetica) is made up of Herpes and angina and describes the symptoms quite well: blisters are characteristic that look like cold sores, but are located on the palate and in the back of the throat, causing pain and difficulty swallowing like tonsillitis (angina tonsillaris). In contrast to mouth rot, bad breath does not occur.

The symptoms change as the disease progresses:

The symptoms begin about two to nine days after infection (incubation period) with a rapidly rising, high fever and usually a severely impaired general condition. The fever usually lasts one to four days.

A velvety feeling develops in the back of the throat due to the inflammation.

One to three millimeter large blisters can be seen from the first day of illness. The small blisters burst after about 24 hours and disintegrate into painful ulcers. The mucous membrane appears red in the affected area, the wound surfaces look white-yellowish.

There is a sore throat and difficulty swallowing.

Loss of appetite, nausea and abdominal pain also occur. Headaches and back pain are also possible. Sometimes enlarged lymph nodes can be felt in the neck.

After a period of one to two weeks everything is usually over. However, the illness often only lasts for three to four days.

Treatment: what can you do?

The doctor will almost always be able to make the suspected diagnosis based on typical symptoms. There is no causal therapy for herpangina. Usually no treatment is required.

With a few measures and home remedies, however, the symptoms can be alleviated:

Plenty of rest is recommended.

Avoid acidic and spicy foods or drinks.

It is important to drink enough fluids despite the symptoms – mild broth or tea, for example, are suitable, but not juices (because of the fruit acid).

Gargling with lukewarm sage, chamomile or mallow tea three times a day (2 teaspoons of leaves or flowers in 250 ml of water, leave to steep for 5 to 10 minutes) helps against pain and inflammation. Slightly salted water is also suitable for gargling. Another alternative is a mouthwash with essential oils.

Honey reduces pain and reduces inflammation. Sucking herbal sweets and neck wraps are also perceived as pleasant.

If the pain is more severe, drugs may be prescribed to numb the oral mucosa locally; Pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can also help. Medication can also be used to reduce fever.

Avoid smoking or passive smoking as well as dry ambient air.

Yellow deposits on the tonsils indicate an additional bacterial infection (secondary infection). Then seek medical advice again as antibiotics may need to be prescribed. If symptoms such as a severe headache, stiff neck and drowsiness develop, this indicates that the pathogen is spreading – medical help should be sought immediately.

Herpangina or hand, foot and mouth disease?

The harmless hand, foot and mouth disease, which is caused by the same group of pathogens as herpangina, is also quite common, especially in children. It manifests itself as blisters on the hands, feet and in/on the mouth and possibly a slight fever. The rash in the mouth affects mostly tongue, gums and oral mucosa and can be very painful. The general condition is hardly affected. Here, too, everything is over after two weeks at the latest. The therapeutic procedure is the same as for herpangina. In adults, the disease often progresses without symptoms.

Both this disease and herpangina are contagious diseases that are not notifiable. However, appropriate hygiene measures are important to prevent the pathogen from spreading, because infected children or adults can still be contagious at least until the symptoms have subsided.

ICD codes for this disease: B08.5

Updated: 02/23/2023



Author: Dagmar Reiche; revised: Silke Hamann